ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New Zealand to drop pre-travel test earlier than expected

By Lucy Thackray
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OEbB4_0gDnZDZf00

New Zealand , which only opened to most international visitors on 1 April, has decided to drop its pre-travel Covid test requirement earlier than planned.

From Tuesday, 21 June, visitors to the country will no longer have to take a Covid test - currently required to be a PCR, supervised antigen or LAMP test - within the 48 hours before departure.

A statement on the New Zealand government’s Covid-19 website advises: “Travellers whose first international flight to New Zealand departs after 11.59pm (NZT) 20 June 2022 do not need pre-departure tests. This applies to people entering New Zealand from anywhere in the world.

“If your flight to New Zealand departs before 11.59pm (NZT) 20 June 2022, you still need to meet pre-departure testing requirements.

“Most travellers still need to be vaccinated, and take two rapid antigen tests (RATs) after arriving in New Zealand.”

Britons travelling to the country will still need to provide proof of full vaccination, unless they have a valid medical exemption, which must be logged with authorities 72 hours before your flight.

The country’s Covid response minister Dr Ayesha Verrall said: “Around 90 per cent of international arrivals undertake their required testing once they are in the country, with only a 2-3 per cent positivity rate.

“We’ve taken a careful and staged approach to reopening our borders to ensure we aren’t overwhelmed with an influx of Covid-19 cases.

“Our strategy has worked and as a result it’s safe to lift pre-departure test requirements much sooner than planned.”

New Zealand remained largely sealed off to the world during the Covid-19 pandemic, only reopening to nations beyond Australia from the beginning of May 2022.

At the beginning of the year, the government announced a wider phased reopening which began on 27 February.

Tourism minister Stuart Nash recently told Travel Weekly that the country had been hit hard by the dearth of tourism over the past two years.

He said: “In certain areas of our country, it’s been really tough. Places like Queenstown, for example, and Milford Sound – are some of the iconic Kiwi places down on the South Island that had a real reliance on international tourism.

“Overall we’ve really missed international tourists.

“There’s so much to see and do in New Zealand and there’s something for everyone, whether you’re into adventure, tourism, skiing, fine wine and food, and friends and family.”

From the 21 June rule change, British travellers will still need to sign a Traveller Declaration and be issued a New Zealand Traveller Pass before travelling to New Zealand.

This involves registering your flight details, passport details, proof of vaccination, travel history for the previous two weeks and contact details while in New Zealand with the authorities.

Leisure travellers going there for up to six months also need to pay for a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) visa waiver for NZ$9 (£4.30) and a “Conservation and Tourism Levy” of NZ$35 (£18).

Comments / 1

Related
BBC

Cancelled flights: Traveller stuck abroad without medication

A man has been left stranded in Amsterdam without lifesaving medication for three days after flights were cancelled across Europe. Russ Montlake-Mees, 63, had been due to fly home on 4 June but said he was "thrown under the bus" by EasyJet which cancelled two flights at short notice. Thousands...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr#Antigen Test#New Zealand Government#Britons
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst U.S. Airport for Summer Travel

Air travel is now harder than it’s been in years. Airlines are short staffed. This includes pilots who retired during the pandemic, and onboard crews who do not believe they are paid enough. The same goes for baggage handlers and other ground crew. It’s no wonder that on-time arrivals and departures are affected – more […]
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Mail

'He was the hero of our holiday': Passengers hail pilot who was pictured helping to load luggage onto his plane after their flight from Manchester to Crete was delayed by more than a day

A hero pilot saved hundreds of holidays by getting out of his cockpit and loading luggage on to his plane that was delayed by 32 hours. Passengers watched as the pilot, known only as Simon, rushed to help staff at Manchester Airport after the flight was finally given a 40- minute window to take off.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
International Travel
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
Australia
Daily Mail

Family is forced to sleep on the floor of Gatwick Airport after their Tenerife flight was cancelled twice as mother slams easyJet for treating them like 'animals'

A mother has spoken of her 'nightmare' experience with easyJet after her flight to Tenerife was cancelled first at Manchester and then at Gatwick - leading to her family being forced to sleep on an airport floor, and treated like 'animals'. Nicola Caine, 37, from Cheshire, was due to fly...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

Why are flights being cancelled?

There has been significant disruption at UK airports, with flights cancelled and long queues ahead of the long weekend. But there is disagreement between the government and industry about the cause of the problems. Staff shortages. Covid restrictions were hugely challenging for the travel industry. Airlines UK, the industry body...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Tens of thousands stranded in half-term flight cancellation chaos

Tens of thousands of British travellers are stranded at airports across Europe after an estimated 200 flights were cancelled over the weekend. More than 100 flights to and from the UK were cancelled on Saturday as a result of staff shortages and air-traffic-control restrictions. So far today, dozens more have been grounded, including around 40 by easyJet, with other airlines including Wizz Air and British Airways also cancelling flights. Gatwick airport, whose main airline is easyJet, is among the worst affected.Many of those stranded are families trying to get back after spending the half-term holiday in destinations such as...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Army veteran who 'predicted Covid' claims he has hundreds of tins and kilos of rice and pasta stashed around the UK - and says his survival and hunting skills will see him through the cost of living crisis

An army veteran who served in Afghanistan who 'predicted Covid' has spent the last 20 years stashing food around Britain to prepare for Doomsday. Ian Coulthard, 52, had 100 tins of potatoes, 100 tins of carrots, 72 toilet rolls, more than 40 tins of curry and 24 kilos of rice and pasta stashed around the country.
MILITARY
TheStreet

Cruise Line Drops Pre-Cruise Covid-Testing Requirement

No industry suffered like the cruise industry during the pandemic. Yes, airlines, restaurants, theme parks, and hotels took major hits -- some even shutting down for a period -- but none had to stop operating from March 2020 through July 2021. And normal (or at least mostly normal) returned to every other travel industry much faster than it has for cruise lines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Travel misery continues for a third day: Nearly 800 flights are canceled and more than 3,000 are delayed with airlines blaming the weather as Americans face bumpy start to their summer vacations

Almost 800 flights have been cancelled and nearly 3,000 delayed today - the third consecutive day of travel misery for thousands of Americans trying to start their summer vacations. A total of 8,900 delays and 1,470 cancelation thwarted US travels on Friday and more than 1,700 were canceled on Thursday.
TRAVEL
The Independent

The Independent

703K+
Followers
227K+
Post
332M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy