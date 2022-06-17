Sting operation: Swarm of bees invades Northampton police station

A police station in the Midlands had to abruptly stop an event when they received thousands of unwelcome visitors.

Officers at Northampton Police Station were due to host a Facebook live event about response policing when they discovered a swarm of bees had overrun their office.

A local beekeeper was called out and safely removed the bees.

Police joked that they had been "making enquiries as to whether we could find small enough uniforms and put them to work."

