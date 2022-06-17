ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariah Carey, Neptunes, Lennox in Songwriters Hall of Fame

By Associated Press
 2 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — After a glittering career stuffed with No. 1 hits — not to mention a two-year pandemic delay — Mariah Carey was finally inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame on Thursday, but not before challenging her new fellow members to do better by...

Ultimate Classic Rock

Paul McCartney Joined by Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi

Paul McCartney was joined by a pair of fellow legends during his tour stop in New Jersey tonight (June 16), as Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi made surprise appearances. For most of the night, McCartney rocked through material from throughout his storied career. The set list included Beatles classics (“Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Love Me Do,” “Blackbird,” “Get Back”), Wings tunes (“Jet,” “Live and Let Die”) and solo work (“Maybe I’m Amazed,” “New”).
MUSIC
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Stereogum

The 10 Best Paul McCartney Songs Post-Beatles

In the days of mixtapes and CD burning, Paul McCartney was one of those acts like the Fall and Wu-Tang Clan whose immense catalog concealed overlooked corners and underused trails the former Beatle himself had no interest in mentioning. Standalone singles with B-sides, album tracks composed with first wife Linda or Wings members, collaborations with Michael Jackson, Elvis Costello and a member of 10cc —McCartney’s career reveals an untrammeled curiosity about the wonder of human voices sharing a mic; about comic books and sci-fi escapism that his fan base would’ve recognized and appreciated; and, in a break from the promiscuity and grossness of his peers’ backstage practices, about energetic married sex.
MUSIC
Noisecreep

10 Massive Rock + Metal Hits That Feature Outside Songwriters

Did you know some of the biggest hits in rock and metal featured outside songwriters?. Way back in the formative years of rock 'n' roll, when Elvis, Chuck Berry and Little Richard were ripping up the rulebook and laying down the foundations of modern popular music, professional song-writers provided many of the hits for the stars. Even Berry, a prolific writer himself, made use of the rich back-catalogue of material by blues and country artists. Presley, of course, could pick and choose from the top composers of the day. In the late '50s and early '60s, both Motown and Stax employed crack in-house writing teams, and the famous Brill Building churned out songs by the hundreds.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Paul McCartney at Age 80: A Look at the Legendary Singer’s Career

Happy Birthday Paul McCartney! To celebrate the iconic musician’s 80th, we’re taking you through his career from the Beatles, to Wings, his solo albums, and beyond. Known for his melodic approach to bass-playing, McCartney is one of the most celebrated musicians of all time. His sound has evolved over his six-plus decades as a musician but one thing that remains the same is his ability to capture his audience with incomparable songwriting.
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

BTS Lands Sixth No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With ‘Proof’

BTS’ new compilation album Proof debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart (dated June 25), garnering the pop group its sixth chart-topper. The retrospective — consisting mostly of previously released material — bows with 314,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending June 16, according to Luminate. The overwhelmingly majority of that unit figure was driven by CD album sales. The anthology was released on June 10, four days before the group announced an indefinite “hiatus” to focus on solo ventures. The seven-member South Korean act was formed in 2010 and made its U.S. Billboard...
ENTERTAINMENT
