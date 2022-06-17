Here's what to know about first Padre Island sea turtle hatchling release of 2022

Padre Island National Seashore is set to host its first public sea turtle hatchling release event of 2022 on Saturday.

The release will start at 6:45 a.m. at Malaquite Beach behind the visitor center.

The Kemp’s ridley, the sea turtle found nesting most often in Texas, nests between April and August. Hatchling releases typically occur from mid-June through August, according to the Padre Island National Seashore website.

Sea turtles dig holes in the sand and lay their eggs, then cover the eggs with sand and return to the water. Sea turtle nests are moved to protected areas — some in fenced areas on the beach called corrals, others in an incubation facility — away from predators, tides, vehicles on the beach and other hazards, with the goal to increase the number of surviving turtles. The Kemp’s ridley is the most endangered sea turtle species.

'National priority': 'CBS Sunday Morning' films sea turtle release in Nueces County

Hatchlings are released on the beach after they have fully emerged from the eggs.

The Division of Sea Turtle Science and Recovery, headed for decades by Donna Shaver, has been the subject of controversy since 2020. That summer, a National Park Service review of the sea turtle program recommended stopping the use of competitive project funds to supplement the program’s budget, as well as a series of cost-cutting measures to offset the loss of dollars.

One of the multiple recommendations was to reduce the number of public hatchling releases to cut personnel costs.

More: Is the Padre Island sea turtle program at risk? Here's why a petition was started.

The national seashore held a couple dozen hatchling releases during each nesting season in past summers, drawing thousands of visitors. The events were canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Only a handful of public releases were held in 2021, which the park attributed to COVID case levels and weather conditions.

Advocates of the sea turtle program, however, suggested that the hatchling releases were being cut as one of myriad efforts to sabotage the program.

The Caller-Times sent questions about whether hatchling releases were being reduced to a Padre Island National Seashore spokeswoman. The spokeswoman did not immediately provide answers Thursday.

More: Supporters of sea turtle program chafe at response from Padre Island superintendent

Here’s what to know about Saturday’s hatchling release:

Call the hotline first

Members of the public should call the Hatchling Hotline at 361-949-7163 before driving to the seashore to make sure the release is still happening. A release may be canceled if the turtles have not hatched or to avoid risk of bad weather, extreme high tides and other potentially dangerous conditions.

Entry fees

Entrance fees will be charged the morning of the hatchling release. Padre Island National Seashore asks visitors to purchase an entry pass online at recreation.gov before coming to the park and have a printed copy or a digital QR code ready. Cell reception is spotty near the seashore.

Visitors are also advised not to purchase the “$10 per vehicle, per day” pass the night before the release for two reasons: The release may be canceled, and the pass expires at midnight the day of purchase, so it won’t be valid the morning you arrive. Before purchasing that pass, call the Hatchling Hotline to verify that the release is happening.

Visitors with annual or lifetime passes do not need to pay the entry fee but must present their pass and ID at the entrance station.

Can I take pictures or video?

Yes, as long as no flash or light is involved. Lights disorient the hatchlings and can reduce their chances of survival.

Can I attend a release if I have mobility issues?

Yes. The park offers free loan of beach wheelchairs to those with mobility concerns. These wheelchairs are specifically designed for use on the beach. Beach wheelchair supplies are very limited and are available on a first-come, first-served basis (no reservations). Call the Malaquite Visitor Center at 361-949-8068 for more information.

Can I bring my dog with me to the hatchling release?

Yes, but the dog must be on a leash no longer than 6 feet that you hold onto at all times. Dogs are not allowed to be near the hatchlings. Service animals are allowed everywhere the public is allowed.

What should I wear or bring?

Do not wear white. Hatchlings rely on moonlight or sunlight shining on the water and the white foam of the waves to help them find their way. White clothing or shoes can confuse them.

Bring water with you, but do not bring food because it can attract gulls, which are a threat to the hatchlings. A hat, sunglasses and sunblock are also recommended, and you may also bring a beach chair.

Vicky Camarillo covers Nueces County government and enterprise topics in Nueces County and Texas. See our subscription options and special offers at Caller.com/subscribe .

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Here's what to know about first Padre Island sea turtle hatchling release of 2022