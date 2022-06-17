ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Porto confirm Fabio Vieira’s Arsenal move as Mikel Arteta strengthens midfield

By Pa Sport Staff
 2 days ago

Porto have confirmed the deal to sell midfielder Fabio Vieira to Arsenal for £34million.

The 22-year-old Portuguese is Arsenal’s third summer arrival, after goalkeeper Matt Turner and Brazilian forward Marquinhos.

Vieira won the player of the tournament award at last year’s European Under-21 Championship.

Vieira will add further creative talent to Arsenal’s ranks, with the highly-rated midfielder having laid on a league-high 14 assists in the 2021/22 Primera Liga campaign.

“The club informs the market that it has reached an agreement with Arsenal FC for the signing, on a permanent basis, of Fabio Vieira for the amount of 40million Euros,” read a Porto statement.

Arsenal are yet to announce the signing but Vieira was understood to have been in north London on Thursday for a medical.

Mikel Arteta is expected to continue to push for further summer recruits at Arsenal, with Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus heavily linked to an Emirates Stadium switch and Leicester’s Youri Tielemans another target.

The Independent

England full-back Lucy Bronze joins Barcelona

England defender Lucy Bronze has joined Barcelona after signing a two-year deal.The 30-year-old left Manchester City this summer and joins the Primera Division winners, who won all 30 league games last season.Bronze made 111 appearances for City, scoring 14 goals, in her second spell at the club.She previously played for the club between 2014 and 2017, winning the FAWSL title, Continental Tyres League Cup and Women's FA Cup.Bronze also won three successive Champions League titles with Lyon between 2017 and 2020.Bronze told the Barcelona website: "I'm very happy to play for a club like FC Barcelona, ââone of the biggest teams in the world. I really want to start working with the team."After a couple of conversations, you can't say no to Barca."
