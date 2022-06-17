ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drake fans compare surprise album to 'Love Island transition music'

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

Drake certainly ramped up the Friday feels after dropping a brand new surprise album, Honestly, Nevermind . But, some people are less than impressed.

The Canadian rapper released his seventh studio album at midnight on Friday (17 June), less than a year after Certified Lover Boy, which featured cover artwork by British artist Damien Hirst.

Drake announced the album, consisting of 14 songs, on Instagram hours ahead of the midnight launch.

Honestly, Nevermind has so far received a mixed response online. Some fans were ecstatic, while others weren't so taken with it and turned to memes.

Meanwhile, other social media commentators were taken aback by the house music switch-up.

“Ngl I love house music and Drake smashed it on this, it’s different and it’s got summer vibes,” one person wrote, while another said: "This new Drake album #HonestlyNevermind will find its audience,” adding: “It’s not typical of him but there’s quality there. Made for a different audience."

NBA stars led the reactions with Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal candidly mocking the album, saying : "Dude said it’s called 'Honestly, Nevermind' maybe he meant that."

While Jarred Vanderbilt, a player for Minnesota Timberwolves, said: "Drake trolling."

Others compared the album to reality TV transition music.





Others, quite frankly, loved it.




Alongside his new album, Drake also dropped a wedding-themed music video for one of the tracks, Falling Back.

The visuals, directed by Director X, show the rapper marrying 23 women – and there's even a cameo from Tristan Thompson, who plays his best man.

Khloe Kardashian fans have since claimed it was a dig at her and Thompson's tumultuous relationship and his inability to commit.

One wrote on Reddit : "The shade here WOW."

