ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WATCH: Huge whale sharks swim up to boat off of Florida

By Nexstar Media Wire, Heather Monahan
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48f6oi_0gDnYOJr00

ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A group fishing off the coast of Florida’s Anna Maria Island on Thursday were treated to quite a sight when several whale sharks approached their boat.

Noah Gunn, who captured the video Thursday afternoon and sent it to WFLA, said his group spotted three whale sharks while they were fishing off Anna Maria Island north. Gunn said the sharks swam right up to the boat to check the group out.

“One absolutely drafted our 28-foot boat,” Gunn said.

Identity of Donaldson inmate killed released by Alabama Department of Corrections

That shark, according to Gunn, appeared to be more than 35 to 40 feet long.

“It was wider than the boat when it swam under us,” he added.

Gunn said it was his first time ever seeing whale sharks up close and personal.

“How insignificant something like these animals can make you feel,” he said. “I felt tiny!”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
Alissa Rose

Beware of the most dangerous tree in the world found in Florida

According to Guinness World Records, the most dangerous tree in the world and in the United States is the manchineel tree (Hippomane Mancinella). The milky-white sap and fruit of the manchineel trees are the biggest threats. The fruits look like small green apples and have the nickname "Manzanilla de la Muerte," which means "Little Apple of Death."
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

70 Year Old Burger Chain Making Tampa Bay Debut

70 Year Old Burger Chain Making Tampa Bay Debut. What’s your favorite? Steak and Shake? Love it. Five Guys? Pretty good. The Bacon Boss in Wesley Chapel? Best of all. Maybe some new competition in Tampa Bay? Well, new if you’ve only been around 7o years. Word is...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
southfloridareporter.com

Florida Fishing Seasons: All You Need to Know

Boasting the “Luckiest Fishing Village in the World” and the “Sportfishing Capital of the World,” the “Sunshine State” is arguably the home of angling in the US. But fishing in Florida is much more than just Destin and Islamorada. From the flats and bays out to the reefs and deepwaters of the Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic Ocean – not to mention the endless freshwater opportunities – there’s so much to explore! And with such diversity comes non-stop action.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whale Sharks#The Sharks#Wfla#Identity Of Donaldson#Nexstar Media Inc
fox13news.com

Florida man says alligator attacked, ate his dog 'like it was nothing': report

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A north Florida man is mourning the loss of his beloved dog after he said he watched helplessly as an alligator attacked and ate his pet. Josh Wells told the Tallahassee Democrat he was on the J.R. Alford Greenway Trail with his dog Toby, a 40 lb. black Labrador retriever mix, earlier this month.
wogx.com

Florida heat wave: These are the hours you should avoid being outdoors

LAKE MARY, Fla. - The brutal heat wave happening this week across Central Florida is dangerous for people of all ages, but especially older people. Brevard County deputies found an elderly couple dead in a ditch this week and believe the heat was their cause of death. It's an important reminder to try and stay safe during summer-like temperatures.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Gulfport, FL

Nestled along the west coast of Florida, Gulfport is a city with easy access to the beautiful Tampa Bay and its pristine beaches. From 1868, the city underwent several name revisions until it settled on Gulfport in 1910 to incorporate it with the famous Gulf Casino. Gulfport features a mix...
GULFPORT, FL
click orlando

Here’s why it’s so hot, even by Florida’s standards

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s June. It’s Florida. It’s supposed to be hot. Over the last week, however, it’s been just a little hotter than it should be. With an average high in the mid 90s this past week, it’s felt more like Dallas than Central Florida.
ORLANDO, FL
cltampa.com

20 low-key springs and beaches within driving distance of Tampa Bay

For Florida natives, it's easy to become disenchanted when you go to your favorite beach or spring and have no luck finding a park spot, let alone any peace and quiet. However, off the not-so-beaten path, you'll find a lot of places within driving distance of Tampa Bay are just as beautiful—especially without the crowds.
TAMPA, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Fatburger coming to Central Florida

A new California burger chain is coming to Tampa. Fatburger, along with its sister company, Buffalo’s Express, announced it will open its first Florida restaurant by the end of the year. The first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles more than 70 years ago. Erin Mandzik, Director of Corporate Communications,...
TAMPA, FL
thegabber.com

Adoptable Pets in St. Petersburg

Morris (Not the Cat!) This blocky-headed boy only gets aggressive with his love, and all he wants is ear scritches and cuddles, so if you want a buddy to binge Yellowstone or even old Friends episodes, he’s your boy. You must own your home to adopt this 5-year old, 69-pound dog.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy