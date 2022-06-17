ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferdinand, IN

Forest Park football head coach Ross Fuhs resigns for opportunity he couldn't pass

By Kyle Sokeland, Evansville Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
 2 days ago

FERDINAND, Ind. – Ross Fuhs admits the decision came as a surprise to several at Forest Park High School. It was simply an opportunity his family couldn't pass up.

Fuhs stepped down as the Forest Park football coach on Thursday after spending 13 years on staff. In his 10 seasons as the head coach, the Rangers went 31-71.

He is leaving for a teaching and coaching position at Southridge, his alma mater.

"Going back to my alma mater was the No. 1 deciding factor," said Fush. "I told the team, there's only one school I would have left for. That's Southridge. My wife and I talked about it and prayed. We made a decision that was best for me and my family."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bj9Zo_0gDnYFNK00

Fuhs will teach business at the high school. On the football staff, he'll become the co-defensive coordinator under Scott Buening but other duties weren’t defined yet. The Raiders are one of the top programs in the Pocket Athletic Conference with a Class 2A state championship in 2017, plus regional titles in 2018 (2A) and 2020 (3A) in recent years.

Southridge also announced Fuhs will be the boys' track & field head coach.

More: Thanks to his father, Forest Park's Ross Fuhs found a love for football at a young age

After graduating from Indiana University, Fuhs began his career as a volunteer assistant at Southridge in 2006. He student taught the following year at Heritage Hills where he was on Bob Clayton's staff.

Fuhs landed a teaching position at Forest Park in 2009 and became an assistant for Terry Wagner. Fuhs took over two years later following his retirement. His most success with the Rangers came with a pair of six-win campaigns in 2019 and 2020.

"The years have gone really fast," said Fuhs. "Hard to believe that I have been at Forest Park for 13 years. It was a great time. I loved everyone of (the players). I loved what I did and taught here. In football, I wish we could have been better. That's part of it."

Forest Park went 3-7 last fall and lost in the first round of the sectional. The Rangers return their top skill players in junior Joel Bueltel and sophomore Tyler Fetter. Fuhs said the line will be the spot with some inexperience.

Forest Park has three winning seasons since the program began varsity play in 2008.

"I do think they could have a really solid season," said Fuhs. "We have guys who've worked really hard in the weight room and the offseason. They'll do a nice job."

Follow Courier & Press sports reporter Kyle Sokeland on Twitter @kylesokeland.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Forest Park football head coach Ross Fuhs resigns for opportunity he couldn't pass

