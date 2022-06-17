ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Huge whale sharks swim up to boat off of Florida

By Nexstar Media Wire, Heather Monahan
ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A group fishing off the coast of Florida’s Anna Maria Island on Thursday were treated to quite a sight when several whale sharks approached their boat.

Noah Gunn, who captured the video Thursday afternoon, said his group spotted three whale sharks while they were fishing off Anna Maria Island north. Gunn said the sharks swam right up to the boat to check the group out.

Gunn said one shark that appeared to be 35 t0 40 feet long “absolutely drafted our 28-foot boat.

“It was wider than the boat when it swam under us.”

Gunn said it was his first time seeing whale sharks up close.

“How insignificant something like these animals can make you feel,” he said. “I felt tiny!”

