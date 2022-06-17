ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Marine aerosols and mountain rain

By Robert N. Ulrich
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNature Reviews Earth & Environment (2022)Cite this article. Ice-nucleating particles (INPs) such as mineral...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Recent marine heatwaves in the North Pacific warming pool can be attributed to rising atmospheric levels of greenhouse gases

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 131 (2022) Cite this article. Over the last decade, the northeast Pacific experienced marine heatwaves that caused devastating marine ecological impacts with socioeconomic implications. Here we use two different attribution methods and show that forcing by elevated greenhouse gases levels has virtually certainly caused the multi-year persistent 2019"“2021 marine heatwave. There is less than 1% chance that the 2019"“2021 event with"‰~3 years duration and 1.6"‰âˆ˜C intensity could have happened in the absence of greenhouse gases forcing. We further discover that the recent marine heatwaves are co-located with a systematically-forced outstanding warming pool, which we attribute to forcing by elevated greenhouse gases levels and the recent industrial aerosol-load decrease. The here-detected Pacific long-term warming pool is associated with a strengthening ridge of high-pressure system, which has recently emerged from the natural variability of climate system, indicating that they will provide favorable conditions over the northeast Pacific for even more severe marine heatwave events in the future.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Author Correction: Limited surface impacts of the January 2021 sudden stratospheric warming

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28836-1, published online 3 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 5, in which the legend incorrectly states that the magenta/black shading indicates downward/upward wave propagation This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
BOULDER, CO
Nature.com

Underground reservoir of oxygen in comet 67P

The Rosetta mission to comet 67P/Churyumov"“Gerasimenko found unexpectedly high concentrations of molecular oxygen in its atmosphere. New results show that these concentrations are enhanced by a cycle of trapping and releasing of molecular oxygen just below the comet's surface. The European Space Agency's Rosetta spacecraft orbited an approximately 4-km-sized...
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Confirming the energy sources of cosmic reionization

It is unclear what energy sources were responsible for the reionization of hydrogen atoms in the intergalactic medium 13 billion years ago. Measuring the upper limit on the number of ionizing photons produced by quasars has revealed that the contribution of quasars to reionization is negligible, suggesting that galaxies are the major energy sources.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain#Earth#Aerosols#Atmospheric#Western United States#Marine
Nature.com

Ethics in Solar System exploration

As the population of Earth's orbital environment and human exploration of space intensifies, it is critical to have a strong ethical framework in place so that mistakes of the past are learned from and not repeated. As we move into an era of private industry-led space exploration, it is increasingly...
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

YAP/TAZ"“TEAD link angiogenesis to nutrients

Ong et al. uncover a role for the YAP/TAZ"“TEAD transcriptional pathways in retinal angiogenesis via the regulation of amino acid transporters and assessed mTORC activation. These findings establish the mechanism through which endothelial cells regulate nutrient acquisition and consumption. Endothelial cells (ECs) form a dense network of blood vessels...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Vulnerability to collapse of coral reef ecosystems in the Western Indian Ocean

This paper was originally published under the standard Springer Nature license (Â© The Author(s), under exclusive licence to Springer Nature America, Inc.). It is now available as an open-access paper under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International license, Â© The Author(s). The error has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Histidine phosphorylation in human cells; a needle or phantom in the haystack?

It has been suggested that in mammalian cells histidine residues in proteins may become as frequently phosphorylated as serine, threonine and tyrosine, and may play a key role in mammalian signaling. Here we applied a robust workflow that earlier allowed us to detect histidine phosphorylation in bacteria unambiguously, to probe for histidine phosphorylation in four human cell lines. Initially, seemingly hundreds of protein histidine phosphorylations were picked up in all studied human cell lines. However, careful examination of the data, and several control experiments, led us to the conclusion that >99% of these initially assigned pHis sites were not genuine, and should be site localized to neighboring Ser/Thr residues. Nevertheless, our methods are selective enough to detect just a handful of genuine pHis sites in mammalian cells, representing well-known enzymatic intermediates. Consequently, we do not find any evidence in our data supporting that protein histidine phosphorylation plays a role in mammalian signaling.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Plant hormone sensors as scaffolds for biosensor design

Most plant hormone sensors, including the abscisic acid receptor PYR1, function through chemically induced dimerization. Using computationally designed libraries of PYR1, we created high-affinity receptors for 21 structurally diverse ligands, setting the stage for large-scale small-molecule biosensor development.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Enhanced urban adaptation efforts needed to counter rising extreme rainfall risks

Record-breaking rainfall events are occurring more frequently in a warming climate. Impacts on lives and livelihoods disproportionately occur in traditionally underserved communities, particularly in urban areas. To influence policy and behavioral change at the community level, climate services must be developed specific to extreme rainfall events and subsequent floods in urban environments.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Unconventional excitonic states with phonon sidebands in layered silicon diphosphide

In the version of this article initially published, an additional affiliation was mistakenly listed for Angel Rubio, which has now been removed from the HTML and PDF versions of the article. These authors contributed equally: Ling Zhou, Junwei Huang, Lukas Windgaetter. National Laboratory of Solid State Microstructures, Jiangsu Key Laboratory...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Rydberg quantum wires for maximum independent set problems

One application of near-term quantum computing devices1,2,3,4 is to solve combinatorial optimization problems such as non-deterministic polynomial-time hard problems5,6,7,8. Here we present an experimental protocol with Rydberg atoms to determine the maximum independent set of graphs9, defined as an independent set of vertices of maximal size. Our proposal is based on a Rydberg quantum wire scheme, which exploits auxiliary atoms to engineer long-ranged networks of qubits. We experimentally test the protocol on three-dimensional Rydberg atom arrays, overcoming the intrinsic limitations of two-dimensional arrays for tackling combinatorial problems and encode high-degree vertices. We find the maximum independent set solutions with our programmable quantum-wired Rydberg simulator for Kuratowski subgraphs10 and a six-degree graph, which are paradigmatic examples of non-planar and high-degree graphs, respectively. Our protocol provides a way to engineer the complex connections of high-degree graphs through many-body entanglement, taking a step towards the demonstration of quantum advantage in combinatorial optimization.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Unravelling the non-classicality role in Gaussian heat engines

At the heart of quantum thermodynamics lies a fundamental question about what is genuine "quantum" in quantum heat engines and how to seek this quantumness, so that thermodynamical tasks could be performed more efficiently compared with classical protocols. Here, using the concept of P-representability, we define a function called classicality, which quantifies the degree of non-classicality of bosonic modes. This function allows us to explore the role of non-classicality in quantum heat engines and design optimal protocols for work extraction. For two specific cycles, a quantum Otto and a generalised one, we show that non-classicality is a fundamental resource for performing thermodynamic tasks more efficiently.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Many researchers say they’ll share data — but don’t

Reasons included a lack of informed consent or ethics approval to share; misplaced data; and that others had moved on from the project. You have full access to this article via your institution. Most biomedical and health researchers who declare their willingness to share the data behind journal articles do...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

GLP1-mediated gut"“brain neural circuit controls appetite suppression

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. An inter-organ neural circuit involving enteric neurons in the small intestine and stomach that ultimately connect to the brain controls appetite suppression, according to new research in mice. The sensorimotor circuit was delineated in a series of experiments and was mediated by local actions of the gut peptide glucagon-like peptideÂ 1 (GLP1). "GLP1, rather than acting as a circulating endocrine hormone, signals through a neuronal network that involves lower gut enteric neurons all the way to the appetite centres in the brain that control the cranial muscles that execute feeding," explains author Ivan de Araujo.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Semiempirical modeling of the effects of the intrinsic and extrinsic optical phonons on the performance of the graphene-based devices

Surface plasmons in graphene have mainly been affected by intrinsic optical phonons due to the vibrations of the carbon atoms and surface polar optical phonons (S-POPs) of the underlying dielectric surface. This plasmon hybridization dramatically changes the features of the plasmonic devices. However, a complete theoretical model for the graphene impedance to consider the optical phonons effects is yet remained to be developed. Here, we show how to derive a model for graphene impedance to include such impacts on graphene surface plasmons. Earlier models suffer from two limitations-i.e., the inability to show (i) the transformation of a single pure plasmonic mode into multiple hybrid plasmon"“phonon excitations and (ii) the damping effect for energies beyond that of the intrinsic optical phonons due to the phonon emission. Our new model overcomes these two limitations. Then, we calculate the extinction spectra for a one-dimensional periodic array of graphene ribbons obtained through the impedance boundary condition method, addressing these obstacles. These spectra are directly related to graphene impedance, modeled using the dielectric function we developed in our earlier work. The extinction spectra show the presented model overcoming the limitations, firmly fitting the experimental data reported by others. Furthermore, we introduce our developed model for graphene to the CST Studio software to verify the accuracy of our extinction relation and impedance model. This study can be a step forward correctly predicting the behavior of graphene-based plasmonic devices.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Magnified endoscopy with texture and color enhanced imaging with indigo carmine for superficial nonampullary duodenal tumor: a pilot study

This pilot study aimed to investigate the utility of texture and color enhancement imaging (TXI) with magnified endoscopy (ME) for the preoperative diagnosis of superficial nonampullary duodenal epithelial tumors (SNADETs). We prospectively evaluated 12 SNADETs. The visibility for ME-TXI, ME with indigo carmine (ICME)-white-light imaging (WLI), ICME-TXI compared to ME-NBI (narrow-band imaging) was scored (+"‰2 to"‰âˆ’"‰2 ME-NBI was set as score 0) by 3 experts. Scores"‰+"‰2 and"‰+"‰1 were defined as improved visibility. The intra-observer and interobserver agreement for improved visibility of surface structure (SS) was evaluated. Sensitivity, specificity, and positive predictiveÂ value (PPV) for Vienna Classification (VCL) C4/5 associated with the preoperative diagnosis of ICME-TXI were analyzed. The SS visibility score of ICME-TXI was significantly higher than that of ME-NBI, ME-TXI, and ICME-WLI (P"‰<"‰0.001 respectively). The kappa coefficients of reliability for intra-observer and interobserver agreement for the SS visibility improvement with ICME-TXI were 0.96, 1.00, 1.00 and 0.70, 0.96, 0.96 respectively. All endoscopists preferred ICME-TXI for visualizing SS mostly for all lesions. The sensitivity, specificity, and PPV (%) of ICME-TXI for VCL C4/5 were 80, 66.7, and 63.2, respectively. ICME-TXI facilitates the visibility of the SS of SNADETs and may contribute to their preoperative diagnosis.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy