Virginia Beach, VA

2 men arrested, accused of hacking into Virginia Beach gas station, selling gas at discounted rate

By Julius Ayo
 2 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police have arrested two men in Virginia Beach and accused them of hacking into gas pumps and selling them for a discounted rate.

According to Virginia Beach police, officers responded to the Citgo gas station in the 1400 block of North Great Neck Road on June 14 for a report of suspicious activity.

The gas station was closed at the time.

Officers later learned that devices were being used to “illegally access gas pumps.” The gas was then being sold at a discounted rate through a phone application and was being advertised on social media.

Police have not confirmed the exact amount of gas that was stolen, however they’ve determined that “thousands of dollars” of gas were taken from the business over several days.

Police arrested two men, 24-year-old Rashane Griffith and 21-year-old Devon Drumgoole. Both are Norfolk residents.

Authorities say the incident is still an active investigation. Police are advising local gas stations that close overnight to review security camera footage to ensure they have not been victims as well.

