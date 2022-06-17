ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Love is in the air: 2 Alaska Airlines employees get engaged on Pride-themed flight

JOHN PAUL YOUNG: (Singing) Love is in the air. Good morning, I'm A Martinez. Alaska Airlines pilot Alejandra Moncayo took...

Flight attendant, pilot get engaged in mid-flight proposal

June 16 (UPI) -- Passengers aboard an Alaska Airlines flight were treated to a romantic spectacle when a flight attendant proposed to her girlfriend, a pilot, in mid-flight. The airline said flight attendant Veronica Rojas got permission from officials to stage a proposal to her girlfriend, Alejandra Moncayo, during a flight from San Francisco to Los Angeles.
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

