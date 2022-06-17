ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Kansas Wesleyan alumnus Garrett Young named cross country coach: 'This has been a great place for me'

By Dylan Sherwood, Salina Journal
 2 days ago
Ever since attending Kansas Wesleyan University, Garrett Young dreamed of one day sitting behind a desk as a head coach at his alma mater.

That dream is now a reality.

Young, a 2017 and 2019 graduate from Wesleyan is the school's new cross country coach. He moves back to Salina after spending three years as the head cross country and assistant track and field coach at Southwestern College in Winfield. He'll also be reunited with his wife, Hannah Holt, a radio personality for Meridian Media and also a KWU graduate.

"This is a big deal for me," said Young, who inherits the cross country coach duties from Kyle Hiser, who will now be Wesleyan's Director of Cross Country and Track and Field programs. "This has been a great place for me. I'm excited to help lead the future Coyotes.

"When Coach Hiser approached me about it, I was very excited for the opportunity to return."

Hiser now has a new title as the Coyotes' director of cross country and track and field.

Young is passionate about Kansas Wesleyan

Hiser said Young is someone who holds Wesleyan values close to his heart. After completing his undergraduate degree in 2017, Young was a graduate assistant in the athletic department as a corporate sales and marketing assistant while also serving as a volunteer coach for the Coyote track and field program.

While competing at KWU, Young was a Kansas Conference champion in the 1,000-meter run and was also a national qualifier in the 3,200-meter relay during the indoor season. He was a seven-time all-Kansas Conference selection and was also a coach for the Salina Burn track and field club.

"He knows what it takes to be elite on the track, and he was an excellent student here as well," Hiser said. "He knows both the edge and swords of being a student-athlete. His teams at Southwestern exemplified that as well. So, it was a no-brainer.

"He's very knowledgeable about the sport, an excellent recruiter and it's going to be nice to not continue to run into him on the recruiting trail, but actually be able to recruit with him is going to be awesome. I think that's the thing I'm really most excited about."

While they were coaching foes over the last three years, Young liked what Hiser was doing with his alma mater's program.

"He has done really, really well the last three years with the entire program," Young said. "He's brought some much-needed stability to the program, but I think he's also done some very, very impressive things given his overall resources and staffing.

"For me to be able to come in and work with him, I think the two of us have pretty big goals in place of what we want to accomplish and what we really view the future of this program being."

Hiser said he and Young both want to win and get athletes to graduate.

"If you want to win, there are some certain things you need to do culture-wise within your team, and we both have a good vision for what that similar vision is," Hiser said. "It's going to be fun to bring that together and see what works for both of us."

Young enters KWU with a similar situation as he had three seasons ago at Southwestern. He'll inherit a men's and women's program that is young. The Coyotes lost both Tabetha Deines and Stephanie Martinez, who were multi-time national qualifiers, on the women's side. Daniel Harkin is the top men's runner returning after he qualified for nationals as a freshman.

Dylan Sherwood has been a sports reporter for the Salina Journal since August 2019. He can be reached at dsherwood@salina.com or on Twitter @DSherwoodSJ

