Salina celebrates Juneteenth, honors memory of lynching victim Dana Adams

By Charles Rankin, Salina Journal
 2 days ago
As the Juneteenth celebrations happen in Salina this weekend, organizers and members of the community are hoping to see people from all backgrounds participate.

This year's Juneteenth is the 15th official celebration in the community, said Jackie Anders, the founder of Salina Juneteenth.

Remembering Salina's tragic past

Although many uplifting activities are planned for Friday and Saturday, Salina's community will also honor Dana Adams, who was brutally murdered in the late 1800s.

While celebrations are the primary focus of Juneteenth in Salina, the weekend will start off as well as feature a time to remember some of the more troubling times in the city's history.

On April 20, 1893, in Salina, Dana Adams, a young Black man, was tried and convicted in court for assault. He was lynched by community members before he could make it to prison.

As part of the events this weekend for Juneteenth, a memorial service to honor Adams will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, June 17, at Gypsum Hill Cemetery, 2020 E. Iron Ave., where a wreath will be laid.

At 3 p.m. Saturday, a historical marker provided by the Equal Justice Initiative recognizing Adams' death will be unveiled and dedicated at Caldwell Plaza, 301 W. Elm St.

Teaching the next generation about Black history

Anders said it is important to learn about the history of this country, including Juneteenth, which commemorates the day in 1865 when, in Galveston, Texas, the last enslaved people heard news of the Emancipation Proclamation signed by President Abraham Lincoln on Jan. 1, 1863.

"Our (culture and history) is just as important as anyone else," Anders said of her African American roots.

She said Black history and culture is different from many others in America because of the limits to what is learned and taught.

"(What you learn is often) depending on where you lived," Anders said. "You may have schools down South that may offer education on our history and our contribution to the United States, but here, in Salina, Kansas, having pretty much grown up here, that's not the case."

Anders said she was taught about figures like George Washington Carver and Harriet Tubman, but there is so much more history, even just in Salina, that people often don't hear about.

"It's important that we share about our history, not only as a whole, but as the community of Salina," Anders said. "The U.S. was built on the backs of slaves. We were a huge part in making the U.S. what it is."

Celebrating with fun and food

Among the events over the Juneteenth celebrations this weekend will be a comedy show by Jay Lamont in the Great Plains Manufacturing Convention Hall at Tony's Pizza Events Center.

Lamont has been featured on several TV shows and networks, including "America's Got Talent," Comedy Central, "Def Comedy Jam" and "Showtime at the Apollo."

This show begins at 8 p.m. with tickets starting at $25 available at www.tonyspizzaeventscenter.com or by calling 785-826-7200. The show is also designed as a benefit for St. John's Missionary Baptist Church.

On Saturday, things switch to St. John's, beginning at 8 a.m. with an all-you-can-eat pancake feed for $3 per person.

Starting at 11 a.m., the church will have a gospel music extravaganza featuring local choirs, praise dancers and worship teams. The special guest is Roy Moye III.

"He was a finalist on BET's 'Sunday Best' show, which is a pretty big deal for African Americans and the gospel musical world," Anders said.

From 2 to 5 p.m. there will be a block party at the church, with games, vendors and food.

Informing people about COVID

The featured vendor for the party is the Kansas Black Farmers Association (KBFA), which is providing COVID-19 outreach and bringing a mobile vaccination van. KBFA will be offering free COVID-19 vaccinations and testing kits.

"COVID is still alive and thriving as it was," Anders said. "I feel that this is a great opportunity for those that haven't been vaccinated and to be able to offer that service to our community."

She said Juneteenth is a time to celebrate with the community, but it is also the perfect opportunity to reach out to that community about COVID.

"We still have to be mindful (of COVID) and do what we can to protect ourselves and others," Anders said.

This is also the first Juneteenth celebration in Salina since the beginning of the pandemic, and Anders is excited to get back into the swing of things.

"We started planning both (of those years), but felt like it was in the best interest of ourselves and for the community to hold off," Anders said. "We are super excited about our celebration this year ... I can't express how much the businesses (and) community have supported us, so we are excited and want to have a great event with a lot of people having a great time."

Comments / 0

