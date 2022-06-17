ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The House Jan. 6 panel wants to interview the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas

New Yorker staff writer Jane Mayer has profiled Ginni Thomas for the magazine, and she joins us now to talk more about this. Hey, Jane. JANE MAYER: Hi. Thanks. Good morning. MARTIN: Thank you for being here. So the House committee didn't try to interview Ginni Thomas before because some members...

Slate

Clarence and Ginni Thomas Are Telling Us Exactly How the 2024 Coup Will Go Down

On Friday, the Washington Post broke the news that Ginni Thomas sent emails to Arizona elections officials asking them to set aside the will of the voters and submit a slate of fake electors who would support Donald Trump, even after he demonstrably lost the 2020 presidential election. The news barely caused a ripple because there is seemingly nothing to be done about Justice Clarence Thomas’ refusal to recuse in cases that materially affect his spouse, even as he has already decided several matters surrounding the 2020 election … and also because that same spouse had written far more inflammatory, QAnon-style texts to Trump’s chief of staff urging him to set aside the 2020 contest, and nothing was done about that either.
MSNBC

Lawrence: Clarence Thomas's wife, Ginni, needs a 'great f---ing criminal' lawyer

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell says “we are living through what feels like the end of the Supreme Court as we know it” while detailing the new Washington Post report that Virginia Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was in contact with Trump-linked attorney John Eastman who was behind the plot to get Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election on January 6.June 16, 2022.
The Week

How dangerous is Justice Clarence Thomas' wife?

Earlier this spring, conservative activist Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, told the Washington Free Beacon that while she and her husband "share many of the same ideals, principals, and aspirations for America," they have their own "separate careers, and our own ideas and opinions, too. Clarence doesn't discuss his work with me, and I don't involve him in my work."
MSNBC

Sen. Susan Collins reportedly duped into confirming Justice Kavanaugh

Sen. Susan Collins said she was shocked by the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion revealing justices are poised to overturn Roe v. Wade. She said Justice Kavanaugh promised her Roe was a matter of settled law before voting to confirm him in 2018. Asawin Suebsaeng, senior reporter for The Daily Beast, joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez with his reporting suggesting the Senator was duped by design.June 6, 2022.
Deadline

Ginni Thomas Says She “Can’t Wait” To Talk To Jan. 6 Committee After She Is Served With Letter Requesting Interview

Click here to read the full article. Ginni Thomas, conservative political activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was served with an official letter yesterday from the Congressional Committee Investigating January 6 requesting an interview, according to MSNBC. A reported copy of the letter posted online says, “The Select Committee has obtained evidence that [Trump lawyer] John Eastman worked to develop alternate slates of electors to stop the electoral count on January 6…The Select Committee has obtained evidence that you had certain communications with John Eastman during this time period. We believe you may have information regarding John Eastman’s...
TheDailyBeast

Clarence Thomas’ Wife Pressured 29 Arizona Republicans to Overturn 2020 Election

Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, sent mass emails to 29 Republicans in the Arizona House and Senate, urging them to ignore Joe Biden’s popular vote win and “choose” electors who would ensure a victory for Donald Trump’s victory in the state, a Washington Post investigation revealed. In the emails sent three days after Biden won Arizona, Ginni told lawmakers they had the “power to fight back against fraud” and “ensure that a clean slate of Electors is chosen.” In another round of emails on Dec. 13, the day before the electoral college votes would be cast, Ginni begged lawmakers to “consider what will happen to the nation we all love if you don’t stand up and lead.” The emails were sent using FreeRoots, an online platform that allows users to quickly send mass emails to elected officials. Ginni’s direct pressuring of state officials to overturn the election in Arizona has raised questions about her husband’s conflict of interest as a judge in cases related to the 2020 election.
TheDailyBeast

Ginni Thomas Says She’d Be Thrilled to Testify to House Jan. 6 Committee

After the House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection said they planned to ask Ginni Thomas to testify, the conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas told The Daily Caller she “look[s] forward to talking to them” and “can’t wait to clear up misconceptions.” The panel recently reviewed emails between Thomas and former Trump lawyer John Eastman, who had an active role in trying to pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence to block the certification of Biden’s victory. “We think it’s time that we, at some point, invite her to come talk to the committee,” Chair Bennie Thompson (D-MS) said. Two sources for The Washington Post said that the emails illustrate that Thomas attempted to overturn the election more ardently than was previously thought. Thompson told Axios, “We have discovered in those Eastman [emails] some information that refers to Ginni Thomas,” but did not expand on the anticipated line of questioning. The invitation will, he said, go out “soon.”
Slate

Ginni Thomas

Just how deeply involved was Ginni Thomas in plotting to overthrow the results of the 2020 election? The Jan. 6 committee may be poking around to try and find out. After Trump’s loss, Thomas—wife of Justice Clarence Thomas—texted extensively with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows about overturning the outcome and pushed Arizona lawmakers to do the same with their state’s vote. This week, the Washington Post reported that the panel is examining emails between Thomas and the lawyer John Eastman, who was Trump’s apparent point man on all things coup-related (and who will now forever be associated with the words “I believe I should be on the pardon list, if that is still in the works”). After the Post story broke, Eastman posted his email correspondence with Thomas on his Substack in a post titled: “OMG, Mrs. Thomas asked me to give an update about election litigation to her group. Stop the Presses!” It mostly just seemed to confirm that, yes, the two were in contact. The committee is now planning to interview Thomas, who says she is looking forward to clearing up any “misconceptions.” Here’s the key context for all this: At one point, Eastman told another Trump ally in an email that there was “a heated fight underway” at the Supreme Court over the election. It’s not clear where he got that idea. Was he fed this information by his friend Ginni? And what would that tell us, exactly, about Clarence Thomas’ activities at the court? Inquiring minds would like to know what the queen of Boomer texters, and her wildly powerful husband, were up to.
Connecticut Public

After centuries, there are 2 rooms on the Capitol's Senate side named for women

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. It took a couple of centuries, but there's finally a room on the Capitol's Senate side named for a woman - in fact, there are two. One was named for Barbara Mikulski. The Maryland Democrat was the longest-serving female senator. The other salutes the first woman to be elected to both House and Senate - Maine Republican Margaret Chase Smith. It's great news, but progress has been slow. Just a reminder, female senators didn't have their own bathroom until 1992. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

