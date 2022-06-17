ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Weather: Cincinnati finally in for a brief break from the heat before it returns next week

By Emily DeLetter, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WaJ8y_0gDnVpFP00

It's been a very hot week, Cincinnati, but brief relief is on the way.

While Friday will see a high around 92, the National Weather Service predicts there will be a break from the extreme heat and humidity through the weekend with temperatures reaching highs in the low 80s Saturday and Sunday.

A few storms are expected to develop this morning, moving from west to east, and are most likely along and south of the Ohio River in counties in Northern Kentucky.

The storms may produce damaging straight-line winds, and the potential for severe weather is between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Sunday is both Father's Day and Juneteenth, although the federal holiday will be observed Monday. The day will be sunny, with a high near 81 and light east wind, with overnight lows around 60.

But more hot weather will return next week. By Tuesday, highs will again reach the upper 90s during the day.

Heat related illness: How to recognize heat stroke and other heat-related illnesses and what to do about them

Severe thunderstorm watch

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 3 p.m. Friday.

Here are the areas under the watch:

  • Dearborn, Ohio, Ripley and Switzerland counties and Indiana;
  • Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Lewis, Mason, Own, Pendleton and Robertson counties in Kentucky;
  • Adams, Brown, Clermont, Hamilton and Scioto counties in Ohio.

Frequent lightning, scattered gusts up to 65mph and isolated hail up to a quarter size is possible.

Detailed Cincinnati forecast

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Tonight, clear with a low around 61.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Saturday night, mostly clear with a low around 54.

Sunday (Juneteenth and Father's Day): Sunny, with a high near 81. Sunday night, partly cloudy with a low around 60.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Source: National Weather Service, Wilmington.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Weather: Cincinnati finally in for a brief break from the heat before it returns next week

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Heat and humidity builds back in the tri-state this week!

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Skies continue to remain mainly clear tonight with low temperatures fall in the mid 50s for much of the tri-state. Monday will have a mix of sun and clouds with mid 80s. It will also be a tad more humid, but heat and humidity will pack a punch going into Tuesday, the first official day of summer!
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati native drowns in Florida lake after rafting accident

PARKER, Fla. (WXIX) - Police found the body of a Cincinnati native after a rafting accident in Florida on June 15. Quion Brown, 23, was with two other individuals when he drowned in Martin Lake, officials said. According to Parker Police Chief Dennes Hutto, the raft capsized and all three went under water.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamilton, OH
City
Kenton, OH
City
Ripley, OH
State
Indiana State
City
Wilmington, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
cincinnatirefined.com

Neighborhood Spotlight: Mt. Adams

Thanks to The Gibler Team and Cameron Hardin for giving us a peek into what makes the Mt. Adams area so unique. Known as one of the most historic and picturesque neighborhoods in Cincinnati, Mt. Adams feels like a blend between San Francisco and a European mountain village. And because it's perched atop a hill, Mt. Adams offers fantastic views of Downtown Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, and the Ohio River. It also offers a variety of bars and restaurants, as well as quick access to popular nightlife spots like Downtown, The Banks, and Over-The-Rhine.
CINCINNATI, OH
sibcyclinenews.com

Where to View 2022 Fourth of July Fireworks in Cincinnati and Dayton, Ohio; Northern Kentucky; and Southeastern Indiana

Celebrate the Fourth of July 2022 by viewing fireworks! Wear your red, white and blue when you oooh and aaah at them. Here is our list of local Fourth of July fireworks celebrations throughout Cincinnati and Dayton, Ohio; Northern Kentucky; and Southeastern Indiana. CINCINNATI, OHIO FIREWORKS. Blanchester. July 4, 2022...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Celtic Fest Ohio kicks off with Renaissance village

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — This year’s Celtic Fest Ohio is more than just a pint. Celtic Fest Ohio returns to Renaissance Park on Saturday, June 18 with experiences and activities for all ages. It will utilize approximately half of the Renaissance festival village for its one-day Celtic extravaganza. The festival features two stages of music […]
WAYNESVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Weather#Severe Weather#East Wind
Fox 19

Woman struck by train in Hamilton, dispatch says

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman was struck by a train at the train depot this afternoon in Hamilton. The victim was air lifted out and taken to the hospital, according to Butler County Dispatch. As of now, police are still investigating the scene. We will update this developing story...
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

They go up... A look at the staircases around the City of 7 Hills

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Have you ever been walking down a street in Cincinnati, seen a set of steps and wondered, "where do they go?" Well, Bill Murray as Dr. Peter Venkman in "Ghostbusters" might simply answer, "they go up". But how many staircases are there in Cincinnati? And who takes care of them? Let's find out.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
NWS
WLWT 5

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams to open first Greater Cincinnati location

NORWOOD, Ohio — Cincinnati is getting a sweet new treat next year. Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams, an artesian ice cream company based in Columbus, will open its first Cincinnati scoop shop at Factory 52, a 20-acre redevelopment on the former site of the US Paying Card factory in Norwood, PLK Communities announced on Friday.
CINCINNATI, OH
Channelocity

Most expensive Cincinnati neighborhoods--would you live here?

(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Cincinnati in 2022 is 1,764,000, a 0.57% increase from 2021. We bet you didn't know that Charles Manson was born in Cincinnati on Nov. 12, 1934. Or that Neil Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon, taught aeronautical engineering at the University of Cincinnati for eight years.
CINCINNATI, OH
Phys.org

Invasive species are taking over Ohio forests

A new botanical survey of southwest Ohio found that invasive species introduced to the United States over the past century are crowding out many native plants. Biologists from the University of Cincinnati are retracing two exhaustive surveys conducted 100 years apart to see how the Queen City's plant diversity has changed over the past two centuries. They focused their attention on undeveloped parts of cemeteries, banks of the Mill Creek and public parks that have remained protected from development during the last 200 years.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Metro picking up streetcar route

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Metro will pick up part of the streetcar's route starting on Monday. A building collapsed last weekend and shut down part of the streetcar's route near Main and Central Parkway. Starting Monday, Metro will provide bus service along the Cincinnati Bell Connector route. Metro will operate that...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Blue Ash man dies after rafting accident in Florida, family says

BLUE ASH, Ohio — A Blue Ash family is mourning after a man died in a tragic rafting accident in Florida. "The family hasn't been able to really speak about it publicly," said Dee Hicks, a close family friend. The family identified the man as 23-year-old Quion Brown. He...
BLUE ASH, OH
cincyweekend.com

Storefronts to the Forefront: Bellevue, KY

Bellevue, KY (CINCY WEEKEND) - Community connections are forged by more than just neighborhood proximity. The connections that tie our neighborhoods together are found in the aisles of our favorite corner bookshop, at a table in a quaint restaurant, and in line at the local ice cream parlor. Oftentimes, these places exist in the heart of a community: a neighborhood business district. Communities and economies grow out of these places, and they must continue to thrive.
BELLEVUE, KY
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
498K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy