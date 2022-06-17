Man stabbed on CTA Red Line train in Englewood 01:41

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was stabbed on a CTA Red Line train in Englewood overnight.

Police said the stabbing took place on a train near 63rd Street around 11 p.m. Police said a 21-year-old man was riding the train when someone approached with a knife and stabbed him in the left arm.

He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover.

Earlier in the day, CBS 2 reported a man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon at the entrance of a Red Line station in Chatham

These incidents are part of a violent trend.

CBS 2 has been tracking violence on the CTA since 2015 through June 8 of this year. Numbers for 2022 incidents are already approaching 400.