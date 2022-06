Feminicide, the most extreme outcome of gender-related violence, is a worldwide problem. In 2017, 87,000 women were intentionally killed. However, we don't know how many of these killings were gender-related. We need to know information like who the women were and what their relationship was to their killer, for example. This missing contextual data is key to understanding gender-related violence, researchers publishing in Patterns on June 16 argue. The authors detail the efforts of ten organizations working to make the data about these killings complete.

SCIENCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO