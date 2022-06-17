ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OH

Hillsboro FFA officers take retreat

By Times Gazette
Times Gazette
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 8 and 9, the 2022-23 Hillsboro Future Farmers of America (FFA) Officer team held their annual Officer Retreat at Hillsboro High School. The new officer team worked together to plan all of their events and set all of the dates for the upcoming year....

