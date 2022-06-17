Hillsboro FFA officers take retreat

Greenfield officially welcomed another business to the village’s downtown on Wednesday. While Greener Pastures: Plant Boutique & Apothecary, located at 326 Jefferson St., has been opened in Greenfield since Mother’s Day weekend, owner and operator Desarae Stockdale said she actually started the business more than a year ago and did online sales, shop hops, bazaars and expos. In September of last year, she moved the business into an actual building, which was located on her property on Old 35 between Washington Court House and Frankfort. However, she outgrew that space. She and her husband discussed what the next step was and they decided to go to a storefront.

