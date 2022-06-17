Nine children injured in Logan County van rollover

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR/ Guthrie News Page) – Officials say nine children were rushed to Oklahoma hospitals following a car accident in Logan County.

Around 2 p.m. on Thursday, emergency crews were called to a crash on Prairie Grove Rd., between Kelley Ave. and Santa Fe Rd.

When crews arrived on the scene, they realized a van carrying several children had rolled over on the road.

According to the Guthrie News Page , nine children inside the van were rushed to nearby hospitals with various injuries.

The news site says the van was being used by the Hope House, a non-profit facility that provides shelter for those in need.

