Bay View, MI

Sunday's opening Vespers open to all in Bay View

By The Petoskey News-Review
 2 days ago
BAY VIEW — At 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 19, Bay View Association kicks off the Bay View Music Festival summer programming, in conjunction with the opening of the 153rd Assembly Season.

The Vesper concert is a longstanding tradition in which many of the 26 faculty artists at Bay View for the following eight weeks offer up a program of light classics, popular songs, and instrumental pieces from a wide variety of time periods and genres. The return of the festival choir after three years will mark the beginning of the family-friendly concert.

Chris Ludwa will conduct and pianist Tony Patterson will accompany. Other appearances that night include the Bay View Wind Quintet and Bay View String Quartet, both ensembles-in-residence who teach a portion of the nearly 120 college students that attend the festival in a normal year. Soprano Risa Renae Harman, just featured on the Great Lakes Chamber Orchestra’s performance of Beethoven’s 9th symphony, will sing a popular Puccini aria.

The Robards-Patterson piano duo, another audience favorite, will perform one of Patterson’s works written during the shutdown of 2020, a tribute to Ukraine based on the familiar holiday tune Carol of the Bells.

As Bay View expands the roster of arts into an ever wider array of musical styles, Soprano Rhea Olivacce will sing Gershwin’s Summertime and a tribute to fathers on this special day.

Tickets for individual concerts and the series are already on sale at https://bva.booktix.com/.

Details and more information at www.bayviewassociation.org/music-festival. The in-person box office outside of Voorhies Hall opens on June 19. Hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m.-noon, or purchase tickets one hour before ticketed events at the performance venue. General questions should be directed to the Music Festival Office at (231) 347-6225 or chris@bayviewassociation.org.

