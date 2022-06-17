ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Package to tackle food and fuel prices passes House and heads to Senate

By Hannah Brandt
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – New legislation in Washington aims to tackle inflation at the grocery store and the pump.

The U.S. House passed the “Lower Food and Fuel Costs Act” on Thursday. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., led the push for the package in the house. The legislation targets consolidation in the meat packing industry, makes cheaper E-15 biofuel more widely available and lowers fertilizer prices for farmers.

Efforts to ban Congressional stock trading stall

Spanberger says it’s a direct response to people calling on them to find solutions to inflation.

“They want us to lower costs at the grocery store, particularly meat prices, they want us to lower gas prices,” Spanberger said.

Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, was one of the people involved in putting the package together. She says she is confident the biofuel provision will make a difference.

“We’re literally putting money in people’s pockets because they’re saving,” Axne said.

Many of the individual bills in the package are bipartisan. But together, they only got a small handful of Republican votes.

Tech groups spending millions to block sweeping Big Tech bill

Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota called out his Republican colleagues when talking about the package.

“Republican colleagues who have been on television every night, and on Twitter and on social media complaining about inflation – that’s fair. What’s not fair is to do nothing about it,” Phillips said.

The controversy centers on creating a special investigator to enforce competition regulations in the meat and poultry industries. Rep. David Rouzer of North Carolina was one of the Republicans who specifically attacked that piece of the package.

“That will only add to the regulatory burden of our food processers across the country. And that’s going to increase costs,” Rouzer said.

Biden bashes big oil: ‘Exxon made more money than God this year’

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., was also against the bill – and what she called the overregulation within it.

“We need to slam the brakes on any policy that empowers more government bureaucrats and impoverishes the people,” Cammack said.

Now that the package has passed the House, it will go to the Senate. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., is hopeful more Republicans will get on board to pass it.

“That legislation makes sense. It’s always harder to get things through in the Senate. But I’m looking forward to working and trying to get that bill done,” Warner said.

Washington Examiner

Gas prices so high it's 'cheaper to buy cocaine and just run everywhere,' senator says

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) joked on Tuesday that because of gas prices, it would be cheaper in his state "to buy cocaine and just run everywhere" rather than drive. The Republican made the comment during an interview on Fox News's Jesse Watters Primetime, in which Kennedy railed against the Biden administration's economic policies that he said are leading to high gas prices in his state.
LOUISIANA STATE
Salon

Largest-ever Medicare premium hikes: Biden just handed a huge “gift to McConnell” ahead of midterms

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. The Biden administration quietly announced last week that it will leave in place one of the largest-ever Medicare premium hikes for the remainder of 2022, despite federal health officials' decision to restrict coverage of the expensive and potentially ineffective Alzheimer's drug that drove the increase.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Biden's Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm insists high gas prices are 'a very compelling case' to buy an electric car: Official is worth $8million and recently exercised $1.6m stock option in electric car company

President Joe Biden's Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm became the latest Democratic politician to suggest the solution to high gas prices was to buy an electric vehicle. Granholm, in a clip tweeted out by the Republican National Committee Tuesday, made the case for going electric amid sky high gas prices.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Biden says Americans are more 'financially comfortable' since he took office and economy will grow faster than China this year as he and doubles down on lowering gas and food prices and utility bills after positive jobs report

Joe Biden on Friday bragged about the performance of the economy by saying Americans feel more 'financially comfortable' since he came into office, despite 40-year high inflation and record gas prices across the country. Biden vowed to continue trying to bring costs down in his remarks on a U.S. Bureau...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
