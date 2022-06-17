ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘I have to pay my rapist child support:’ Victim speaks out

By Nexstar Media Wire, Elizabeth Jassin, Ashleigh Banfield
WANE 15
WANE 15
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WSdFj_0gDnTl2900

( NewsNation ) — A Louisiana woman says, earlier this year, the man she accuses of raping her was given full custody of her daughter. A judge then reportedly ordered her to pay the man child support .

Crysta Abelseth says she met John Barnes, the man who allegedly raped her, at a bar in Louisiana on Dec. 15, 2005. She was only 16, and he was 30.

“When my daughter was 5 years old, he found out about her, and once he found out about her, he pursued custody and wanted to take her away from me,” Abelseth told WBRZ News in Batton Rouge.

Today, her daughter is 16, and a DNA test proves that Barnes is the father, according to court records obtained by WBRZ.

“Back when I filed the charges (of rape against Barnes), I was told that it would be handled with care and that they would take the proper steps,” Abelseth said during an appearance Wednesday night on NewsNation’s “Banfield.”

Walmart pulls MyPillow products from stores

However, Abelseth claims that she still can’t get any answers from the legal system about where her case stands.

“I gave them witness phone numbers and everything they asked me for. No one has contacted me. I’ve made multiple phone calls to the detectives. I’ve sent emails asking for the status of the case. No response,” Abelseth said.

Stacie Triche, who is Abelseth’s advocate and founder of the nonprofit SAVLIV35 Foundation, believes that politics are at play with the judge’s decision.

“You have birth certificates. You have DNA evidence. All the facts are there, so this mother should have never had to go through this mud that she’s going through for the past 10 years with this legal battle back and fourth, because he should have never been given any rights to the child at all,” Triche said.

Abelseth also alleges that she lost partial custody because she gave her 16-year-old daughter a cellphone.

“Crysta did not give her 15-year-old another cellphone. It was an allegation that was made. An ex parte was filed, and Crysta lost custody. She wasn’t able to defend herself,” Tiche said.

Abelseth said that she’s only able to visit her daughter during supervised visitations every other weekend. “He’s blocked my number. He will not let me speak to her, and that’s been a few weeks.”

Brooklyn venue cancels sold-out concert featuring attempted Reagan assassin

“What is so beyond shocking about this case is we’re dealing with an amazing mother who’s never been in trouble with the law. She’s never had a drug problem. Yet, custody is being taken away from her. However, he has a criminal past,” Triche said.

WBRZ-TV reporter Chris Nakamoto, one of the investigative reporters who broke the story, said that he reached out to Judge Jeffrey Cashe, who made the custody decision. He was told by an employee in the judge’s office that judicial canons prevent the judge from talking about it.

Jarrett Ambeau, an expert in forensic DNA and family law, told NewsNation’s “Banfield” that he knows Cashe to be a reasonable person but that he believes the case to be completely “confounding.”

“A police report was filed seven years ago in 2015 alleging this improper action. And for seven years, a law enforcement entity literally allowed it to sit on a shelf somewhere and (it) appears nothing was done,” Nakamoto said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Complex

Woman Says She’s Been Ordered to Pay Her Rapist Child Support

A Louisiana woman is seeking justice after her alleged rapist was granted full custody of her daughter. Crysta Abelseth told WBRZ the assault took place in 2005 when she was just 16 years old. She claims she was at a bar when she met a then-30-year-old John Barnes, who offered to take her home. Abelseth, now 32, says Barnes instead took her to his residence and raped her on his living room couch. She says the attack resulted in pregnancy.
LOUISIANA STATE
TheDailyBeast

California Man Tortured and Raped His Roommate for 5 Months, Cops Say

A California man who allegedly held a 22-year-old woman in his home against her will for months has been arrested and slammed with a slew of charges, including torture, false imprisonment, mayhem, forcible rape, and other crimes. Peter Anthony McGuire, 59, allegedly took the woman prisoner earlier this year, according to San Bernardino County officials, when she moved into his home. “Very soon after moving into the house she was not allowed to leave, she was held there against her will by him and at that point was subjected to multiple assaults” for five months, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department told ABC7. A criminal complaint subsequently obtained by the New York Post accused McGuire of torturing the woman, cutting her tongue, putting out her eye, and slitting her nose, ear, and lip. He also “maliciously” maimed one of her body parts, unidentified in the complaint, which states that McGuire “did disable, disfigure and render it useless.” The victim was able to escape McGuire’s home on June 9 and contacted the authorities minutes later, according to ABC7. She was in the hospital and in stable condition as of Tuesday, according to officials.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Pregnant 22-year-old woman found beheaded in garbage bin: ‘Beyond reprehensible’

An Illinois man has been charged with the murder of a 22-year-old pregnant woman who was found decapitated in the dumpster outside her apartment, in a crime that local police have described as “beyond reprehensible”.Deundrea S Holloway, 22, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, both for the mother Liese Dodd and her unborn child, intentional homicide of an unborn child and the dismemberment of a human body among other crimes, Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said in a video statement shared on the force’s Facebook page.“She was savagely, savagely killed,” Chief Pulido said while holding up a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Support#Rapist#Brooklyn#Dna Test#Violent Crime#Wbrz News#Newsnation#Mypillow
Daily Mail

Glamorous defence lawyer hits back at 'uproar' over sentence for teenage hit-and-run driver who mowed down a young pregnant couple - saying the public should be more outraged by 'lack of support for troubled youth'

A defence lawyer has spoken out about the 'outrage' over the ten-year sentence given to a teenager who fatally mowed down an expecting mother and her partner. Kate Leadbetter, 31, her unborn child and her partner Matthew Field, 37, were run over in Alexandra Hills in eastern Brisbane on Australia Day last year while taking their dogs for a walk.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

Snitching Airline ID'd Innocent Arizona Man as Shoplifter, Sending Him to Jail for 17 Days: Lawsuit

Michael Lowe didn’t know why he’d just been forced to spend more than two weeks in an overcrowded rural jail in New Mexico. He also didn’t know why authorities had suddenly decided to release him. Dragging himself into his home after a brutal two-day bus journey back to Arizona, Lowe couldn’t do anything but “sob until he could no longer stand.”
TUCUMCARI, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
The Independent

Young mum stabbed by ex-soldier ‘knew he would kill her’, court hears

A young mother stabbed to death by a neighbour while her children slept upstairs “knew” he wanted to kill her, one of the victim’s co-workers told a court.Former soldier Collin Reeves, 35, is on trial at Bristol Crown Court for the murder of Jennifer Chapple, 33, and her husband, 36-year-old teacher Stephen Chapple.Reeves forced his way into the couple’s home in Dragon Rise, Norton Fitzwarren, near Taunton in Somerset, on the evening of November 21 last year.He stabbed both six times in a frenzied minute-long attack using the ceremonial dagger he had been given when he left the army in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Italian surgeon once hailed for pioneering windpipe surgery found guilty of bodily harm during operation

A disgraced Italian doctor who won global praise for pioneering windpipe surgery has been convicted by a Swedish court for causing bodily harm during an operation.Paolo Macchiarini, who was hailed in 2011 after claiming to have performed the world’s first synthetic trachea transplants using stem cells, was given a suspended sentence by a court in Sweden where he was a surgeon.But his work was called into question after three patients he treated with the trachea transplants subsequently died, reported the BBC.Prosecutors claimed the operations constituted assault or bodily harm due to negligence on the part of Macchiarini.The court cleared him...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

Prosecutors Won’t Retry Nevada Woman for Allegedly Murdering Her Husband, Burning Remains

The state will not retry a woman who was previously convicted of murdering her real estate mogul husband over a possible divorce. Margaret Rudin, now 79, shot and killed Ron Rudin, 64, in December 1994, and got help discarding the remains, burning her spouse with gasoline in an antique trunk, authorities have said. But Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said that even if Rudin were convicted again at a retrial, she would likely be sentenced to time served, according to The Las Vegas Review-Journal. What’s more, John Sadler, Communications Director with the Nevada Attorney General’s Office, confirmed to Law&Crime that the office has no intention of appealing a federal judge’s decision from May.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Daily Mail

REVEALED: American millionaire accused of telling Barcelona cops his stolen $45,000 Hublot watch was worth $800,000 is probed over claims he syphoned off $1m in COVID relief funds for his charter jet business weeks before it went bust

An American tourist suspected of exaggerating the value of his Hublot watch, stolen by muggers in Barcelona, is being investigated over claims he syphoned-off $1 million in COVID relief funds weeks before his charter jet business went bust. On Thursday it emerged that Seth Bernstein was being investigated by the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WANE 15

WANE 15

9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy