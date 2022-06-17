Pastor's Corner: A complicated story revolving around Paul

Paul was a complicated person. In Scripture we first meet Paul, as Saul, at the end of Acts 7 with the stoning of Stephen. In Acts 8, we read that Saul is seeking to destroy the church by going from house to house of Christians, dragging off the men and women, and putting them in prison.

Then in Acts 9, the story we covered in this column two weeks ago, Saul heard the voice of Jesus on the road to Damascus.

In Damascus, a follower of Christ, Ananias, healed Saul. Saul regained his strength, began teaching about Jesus, but immediately there was a plan to kill him, so he had to flee through a hole in the city wall.

From there Saul went to Jerusalem, and the Christians there didn’t really believe that he had changed, but with the help of Barnabas and the story about how he almost got killed in Damascus and how he had to escape convinced them.

Then, Saul began to debate in the public sphere … and what did his opponents do? They tried to kill him, so he escaped and went to Tarsus.

After Tarsus, Barnabas came to get Saul and they both went to Antioch together and continued sailing from place to place around the Mediterranean, going to Seleucia, Cyprus and Salamis, and it’s around here that we first see the name Paul. They end up in Pisidian Antioch, in the southern part of Turkey today, and there Paul preaches.

Some believe, but some don’t, and the ones who don’t expel Paul and Barnabas from the entire region and tell them to never come back. In Iconium a group plans to stone Paul and Barnabas, so they flee to the countryside.

Are you noticing a pattern? A group from Antioch and Iconium later catch up to Paul, stone him, and he miraculously survives [Acts 14:20].

Paul and Barnabas later enter into conflict themselves and Paul gets a new traveling companion, Silas. Paul’s history of traveling and preaching was one marred with conflict, but also filled with hope and new believers along the way.

There is no question that Paul was positively brilliant and fearless in the public sphere. It’s also fair to say that he probably wouldn’t be your first choice to come along on a cross country drive. As I’ve heard others put it, Paul probably wasn’t someone you’d ask to go fishing with you.

In the passage I’ll be highlighting in this article, in Acts 16, Paul once again enters into conflict. Paul, frustrated from being followed by a woman who was enslaved as a fortune-teller, cast the spirit out of her in retaliation. The woman’s owners, seeing that her powers and profit potential as a fortune-teller were gone, used their local influence to have Paul and Silas arrested [Acts 16:16-24].

Yet the most well-known part of this story is what happens next:

“About midnight Paul and Silas were praying and singing hymns to God, and the other prisoners were listening to them. Suddenly there was such a violent earthquake that the foundations of the prison were shaken. At once all the prison doors flew open, and everyone’s chains came loose. The jailer woke up, and when he saw the prison doors open, he drew his sword and was about to kill himself because he thought the prisoners had escaped. But Paul shouted, 'Don’t harm yourself! We are all here!'

“The jailer called for lights, rushed in and fell trembling before Paul and Silas. He then brought them out and asked, 'Sirs, what must I do to be saved?'

“They replied, 'Believe in the Lord Jesus, and you will be saved — you and your household.' Then they spoke the word of the Lord to him and to all the others in his house. At that hour of the night the jailor took them and washed their wounds; then immediately he and all his household were baptized.” (Acts 16:25-33, NIV).

Even with the conflict that follows Paul, including multiple arrests, we see that our faith can always shine as a beacon of hope. We also see that even our jailers are not beyond the Word of God, grace of Christ, and welcome into the church. May we remember these lessons. Amen.

Rev. Dan Robertson pastors at First Presbyterian Church of Fairbury