Central Indiana Juneteenth events

(INDIANAPOLIS) – Kangaroos and cockatoos have arrived at the Indianapolis Zoo. Kangaroo Crossing, the zoo’s first kangaroo exhibit, opens Saturday. 13 kangaroos acquired from zoos in Nashville and Cleveland will share space with 10 cockatoos — and with you. Like the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, the 13-thousand-square-foot enclosure doesn’t have barriers, but is designed for visitors to walk through and see the kangaroos up close. The kangaroos may hop across a visitors’ walkway, or pause long enough for you to pet them.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO