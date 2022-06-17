ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Central Indiana Juneteenth events

By Eric Pointer
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vyL0Y_0gDnTIdC00

This weekend is Juneteenth, and there are many different events going on to celebrate it in central Indiana.

  • Juneteenth Parade and Festival – Indy Juneteenth Inc. is putting on its fifth annual Juneteenth Parade and Festival at White River State Park on June 18. To kick off the celebration, the parade will highlight local businesses and community organizations from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Later the same day, the festival will bring people together for live music, food trucks, DJs, games and more.
  • Juneteenth Foodways Festival – There will be food from Black vendors across the city to honor Dolly Johnson, the first Black White House chef.
  • Juneteenth 2022 Family Affair: The Art Experience – The University of Indianapolis Office of Inclusive Excellence will host Juneteenth 2022 Family Affair: The Art Experience on Friday, June 17. The celebration will include a soft opening of the art exhibit, “Ode to Blackness,” a performance of the National Black Anthem by Tremayne Horne, assistant director of the Stephen F. Fry Professional Edge Center, and family-friendly games and activities.
  • The Juneteenth Muncie 2022 celebration will be 3-9 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at McCulloch Park. Everyone is invited to take canopies, seating and coolers to enjoy a day at the park, featuring free food (3-6 p.m.), games, bands, spoken word, dancers, a DJ, giveaways, prizes and inflatables, as well as cornhole, Delaware County Championship Wrestling, chess tournament and special musical guest, Bashiri Asad, according to the Juneteenth Muncie Facebook page.
  • Juneteenth and Jazz Community Celebration – The annual Juneteenth and Jazz Community Celebration returns to the Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art on Saturday, June 18, and will feature jazz performances. With live music, poetry readings, actors in character as civil rights leaders from history and art activities, Juneteenth will be offered with free admission at the Eiteljorg from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. that day.
  • 5th Annual Indy Book Fest and Juneteenth Celebration – Celebrate Juneteenth at the Center for Black Literature & Culture’s 5th Annual Indy Book Fest and Juneteenth Celebration, taking place June 18, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Central Library. This event will include activities for all ages to discuss Juneteenth, enjoy a live DJ, sign up for the summer reading program, meet local Black authors, and participate in a 360 photo booth hosted by DJ N4RED.
  • Juneteenth Freedom Celebration at Tarkington Park – The Second Annual Juneteenth Freedom Celebration is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, at Tarkington Park, 45 W. 40th St. A variety of activities for families and children of all ages are scheduled including a youth basketball clinic, and Play Parlour curated by Rokh. A Versiti of Indiana mobile blood unit will be on-site to accept blood donations and to promote the importance of a diverse blood supply.
  • The Major Taylor Festival celebrates the life and legacy of Marshall “Major” Taylor and is hosted by the Indiana State Museum. This free event is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Indiana State Museum. The festival will feature live performances by local artists, exhibitors throughout the museum and front lawn, food trucks, and hands-on activities.
  • Juneteenth Brunch at The Walker, Block Party & Walker Center to mark 95 years
  • Flanner House’s Juneteenth Celebration – Outside of live performances, we will also have 75 local Black business vendors, food trucks, games, and interactive Diasporic activities.
  • Juneteenth Eastside Celebration – Sunday, June 19 – Black Theater/Poetry Day as part of the Juneteenth Eastside Celebration honoring fathers, families and freedom Warren Performing Arts Center (9500 E. 16th St.) – Noon-5 p.m.
  • Biketeenth , a health initiative unifying the Black collective in commemoration of the Juneteenth holiday, will host its third annual event on Sunday, June 19, 2022 in partnership with Bike Indianapolis, Be Nimble, Co. and the Major Taylor Association, Inc. The 7.5-mile bicycle ride will begin at 11 a.m. on Monument Circle in downtown Indianapolis. The leisurely three-hour tour includes meandering through the city and along parts of the Indianapolis Cultural Trail before ending at The Madame C. J. Walker Building. A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis Global Prep Academy at Riverside 44 school site.
  • Juneteenth Peach Walk “What’s Next Movement” Assemble at 9, start at 10. You’re asked to bring a canned good.
  • Family-owned Near-Eastside landscaping business Heath Outdoor will honor Juneteenth with a beautification project for two Indianapolis schools that share its values of equality, diversity, and inclusion. Nearly 100 skilled landscapers and designers from Heath Outdoor and its vendor, Stone Center of Indiana, will provide grading, drainage and landscaping that includes 6,000 square feet of sod and native plants for the grounds at The Oaks Academy Pre-K, as well as building a functional art structure for children to gather, learn and play. Crews will build an area for gaga, a variant of dodgeball played in a pit, at The Oaks Academy Brookside.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

Hoosiers celebrate freedom with Juneteenth weekend festivals

INDIANAPOLIS — Sunday is Juneteenth. It commemorates the ending of slavery in the U.S after the last enslaved African Americans learned they were free more than 150 years ago. Juneteenth weekend is all about celebrating freedom for all Americans. While some people may still be learning about this federal...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indiana offers affordable summer activities

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — With beautiful weather on the way this weekend, we wanted to highlight opportunities for free or affordable family fun. From walks around the Downtown Canal to daily entertainment in the afternoon on Monument Circle, Hoosiers can enjoy a break from the ordinary without spending a dime. “You don’t have to come downtown […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Society
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Indianapolis, IN
Society
State
Indiana State
a-z-animals.com

The Best Aquarium in Indiana (And Two Nearby)

The Best Aquarium in Indiana (And Two Nearby) It’s been more than 150 years since Indiana decided to be known as “The Hoosier State,” and most people who live in Indiana are proud to call themselves Hoosiers. Indiana touches on Lake Michigan and has 19 lakes of its own that are all more than 500 acres in size.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Indianapolis Zoo Says G’Day to Kangaroo Exhibit

(INDIANAPOLIS) – Kangaroos and cockatoos have arrived at the Indianapolis Zoo. Kangaroo Crossing, the zoo’s first kangaroo exhibit, opens Saturday. 13 kangaroos acquired from zoos in Nashville and Cleveland will share space with 10 cockatoos — and with you. Like the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, the 13-thousand-square-foot enclosure doesn’t have barriers, but is designed for visitors to walk through and see the kangaroos up close. The kangaroos may hop across a visitors’ walkway, or pause long enough for you to pet them.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
munciejournal.com

Details Announced for ‘Set the Night to Music’ Fireworks Display and More

Muncie, IN—The City of Muncie will celebrate America’s Independence Day with two spectacular fireworks performances by Pyrotechnico, headquartered in New Castle, PA. The first show will be displayed at Prairie Creek Reservoir on Saturday, July 2nd, at 10pm. You may listen to the. music accompanying the reservoir fireworks...
MUNCIE, IN
FOX59

Best Asian-style restaurants in Indianapolis according to Tripadvisor

(STACKER) — What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness. Indianapolis features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Culture#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Black People#White House
FOX59

Benjamin Harrison site honors Juneteenth with food festival

INDIANAPOLIS — This year the Benjamin Harrison presidential site is hosting a special food festival to honor the Juneteenth holiday.  Juneteenth celebrates when former slaves in Texas found out they were free. It took the news of the Emancipation Proclamation several months to travel that far south, and now, the day it did is celebrated […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indiana organizations receive $35 million in public health grants

INDIANAPOLIS – Grants totaling $35 million are being distributed across Indiana to help make communities healthier. The Health Issues and Challenges grants focus on several areas impacting Hoosiers’ health, from access to fresh food and proper nutrition to tobacco use and lead exposure. Volunteers from Gleaners Food Bank travel across 21 Indiana counties to make […]
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
casscountyonline.com

FSSA encourages Hoosiers to participate in survey to measure addiction treatment, recovery resources in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction today announced the launch of the Recovery Capital Index, designed to measure the sum of resources necessary for an individual to initiate and sustain recovery from addiction and to help track the overall recovery capital of the state and communities.
INDIANA STATE
Indianapolis Recorder

Celebrate and honor Juneteenth around Indianapolis

From food trucks to music to history discussions, there are numerous ways to honor and celebrate Juneteenth this year. Juneteenth, which commemorates the day enslaved people in Texas learned in 1865 of the end of American chattel slavery, was made a federal holiday in 2021. The day has become more mainstream and commercialized recently, but it’s been recognized in one way or another every year on June 19.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Graduation Of The 82nd Indiana State Police Recruit Academy

(Indianapolis, IN)-This evening, June 16, 2022, the 82nd Indiana State Police Recruit Academy completed its graduation ceremony in the Indiana State Capitol Rotunda. Opening remarks were made by Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter followed by a commencement address from Jerome Ezell, a retired Indiana State Police Major. After...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
speedsport.com

The 1964 Hurtubise Roadster

I recently had the pleasure of reminiscing with my uncle, Pete Hurtubise. He recalled fondly those days of working with my dad (Jim), with much emphasis on the 1964 Indianapolis car. It was an innovative car they believed gave them a legitimate shot at an Indianapolis 500 victory. Uncle Pete...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

30K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy