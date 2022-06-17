Milwaukee and Milwaukee County have received hundreds of millions from historic ARPA relief. Here's where the money is going

With the second tranche of hundreds of millions of dollars in federal pandemic aid expected to soon land in Milwaukee city and county coffers, officials are facing new decisions on how to spend the historic sums.

The city will directly receive a total of $394.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, about 75% of which elected leaders have already decided how to spend.

Milwaukee County, which has taken a slower approach to spending decisions, will ultimately receive a total of $183.7 million in direct ARPA aid from the federal government. Only about 41% of its money has been allocated.

While elected leaders have already directed significant portions of their funds to various initiatives, just a fraction of the money has actually been spent by the city and county.

And these sums do not include any additional ARPA dollars that Gov. Tony Evers has directed to violence prevention, security in downtown Milwaukee, the Milwaukee County Zoo, Port Milwaukee to expand maritime infrastructure and more.

What is the American Rescue Plan?

In March 2021, President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act into law with the goal of helping the country recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ARPA funds that have arrived in city and county coffers come through the federal government’s State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund. They are meant to help state, local and tribal governments respond to the effects of the pandemic and recover from them.

The money can be used to replace lost revenue, respond to public health and economic impacts of the pandemic, provide premium pay for essential workers and invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.

Funds have to be allocated by Dec. 31, 2024, and spent by Dec. 31, 2026.

How have Milwaukee and Milwaukee County made decisions so far?

City leaders have chosen to make spending decisions faster than the county, which has used a task force to vet ideas before making recommendations to the County Board's Finance Committee and, ultimately, the 18-member County Board.

Over the course of a couple of meetings last fall, city leaders allocated $179 million of the first tranche to initiatives that included affordable housing and lead paint abatement. That followed allocations of about $17.45 million earlier in the year to address issues deemed more urgent, such as reckless driving response.

Last month, the council and Mayor Cavalier Johnson set aside $96.9 million of the $197.1 million second tranche with a focus on maintaining city services amid serious financial pressures.

City leaders also plan to create an American Rescue Plan Act task force to provide spending recommendations for the remaining sum.

Milwaukee County, on the other hand, has taken longer to make spending decisions. So far, the county's dashboard shows it has allocated $76.1 million of the $183.7 million — or about 41%.

The county's process is being driven by a task force charged with ensuring diverse input as it develops recommendations that will ultimately go to the County Board and County Executive David Crowley for approval.

"We created a process that we’re really proud of," said Milwaukee County Board Supervisor Shawn Rolland, who co-chairs the county's ARPA Task Force. "We didn’t rush into anything. We took our time initially to build out processes and principles that we felt would endure for the entirety of it and, to me, I think we’ll follow these principles until the last dollar is allocated."

Those principles for allocating funds include being cognizant of the county's challenging fiscal situation, prioritizing nonrecurring expenditures with the one-time funds to provide lasting impact, seeking partnerships to make sure the dollars are spent efficiently and more.

How has the city allocated this money?

Between last year and this year, Milwaukee has allocated about 75% of the $394.2 million it is in line to receive.

Milwaukee's Common Council in October allocated $179 million to a host of initiatives: $43.5 million for affordable housing, $26 million for lead paint abatement, $3 million for lead abatement workforce development, $2 million for energy efficiency upgrades to homes undergoing lead remediation, $15 million for the continued pandemic response and more.

Then-Mayor Tom Barrett signed the legislation, which came on the heels of earlier allocations of about $17.45 million for responding to reckless driving, providing attorneys for people facing eviction, shoring up the city's struggling ambulance system and bolstering its Earn and Learn program.

The bulk — $75 million — of the $96.9 million already allocated from the second tranche would be used to maintain service levels in 2023 with additional ARPA funding for services in 2024 left undetermined.

"Priority one is let's make sure this ARPA money at least delays tough decisions," now-Budget Director Nik Kovac told a council committee.

He added: "Some people refer to that pejoratively as kicking the can down the road, and I would agree that there's a cynical way to view that. But on the other hand, I would much rather delay that than commit to it because if you delay it, you're giving yourself time and something else may happen in the interim."

The legislation sets aside the remainder of the $96.9 million between 2023 and 2024 to street lighting replacement ($10 million), housing programs ($9.4 million) and administrative and compliance staff ($2.5 million).

About $19.3 million had been spent as of May 24, according to the city.

Milwaukee's ARPA allocations and spending are also being publicly tracked on online dashboards.

What decisions are pending at the city?

The city will have to decide how to spend the approximately 25% of the funds that remain unallocated — and a big question is how much will go to maintaining services in 2024.

Council President José Pérez said that possibility makes him want to work harder to gain state support for new revenue sources for the city.

"Your costs keep going up and if your revenue doesn't keep up with everything else, then you've got to cut somewhere," he said. "And we're getting to the point now where there's not much fat. These are tough decisions and we want the community to be engaged and informed."

How has the county allocated its money?

The county's task force broke down its anticipated spending decisions into four categories:

$115.7 million to revenue loss recovery to provide government services.

$36.7 million to community supports to respond to the economic impacts of the pandemic on residents, businesses and the public sector.

$23.9 million ​to funding COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

$7.3 million to coordinate the use of ARPA funds.

The county's allocation dashboard shows $59.5 million has been allocated in the revenue loss category, $9.6 million to community supports, $2.5 million to COVID-19 mitigation and $4.5 million to fund administration.

In all, that comes to $76.1 million that has been allocated of the $183.7 million.

And of that smaller sum, only about $600,000 had been spent as of March 31, with the bulk of the spending — about $528,000 — on a Right To Counsel program for people facing eviction, according to the county. An additional $80,000 had been spent at that point on COVID-19 mitigation costs.

The pace of spending is the result of a number of factors, including significant allocations that were set aside for specific projects that are in development and spending decisions that have just been made in recent months.

About $4.2 million has been set aside to support eviction prevention services, including a flexible housing subsidy and the Right to Counsel funding.

The county's single largest allocation so far has been for the Marcia P. Coggs Human Services Center. The $32.3 million for that project was set aside as options including renovating the current building or constructing a new one are explored. (The costs, however, could also be substantially more than the ARPA funds earmarked for the project.)

Other big-ticket items include $10.5 million for a "digital transformation assessment project" that aims to digitize processes to make them more efficient. The legislation allocates $500,000 for an outside organization to develop a digitalization plan and sets aside $10 million to execute that plan, once the County Board approves it.

That leaves about $107.6 million unallocated. However, of that sum, $50.8 million in proposals have been recommended by the ARPA task force but have not yet received full authorization from the County Board and Crowley, according to the County Executive's Office.

What decisions are pending at the county?

Rolland, the county supervisor, said major decisions revolve around the county's annual structural deficit and addressing hundreds of millions of dollars in deferred maintenance.

"How do we invest in the future financial health of the county so then future County Boards don’t have such a big structural deficit to face in the future?" he said.

For instance, Rolland said, installing an irrigation system would allow staff assigned to watering county property to be reassigned to higher-value work.

About this feature

This is a weekly feature for online and Sunday print readers delving into an issue in the news and explaining the actions of policymakers. Email suggestions for future topics to jsmetro@jrn.com.

Contact Alison Dirr at 414-224-2383 or adirr@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlisonDirr.