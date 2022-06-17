Does your nonprofit want to make Wisconsin a better place? Here's how you could receive $100,000 to make it happen

Does your nonprofit want to make Wisconsin a better place?

Would your Wisconsin nonprofit like a $25,000, $50,000 or even a $100,000 grant?

Applications are now open for the 2022 A Community Thrives program, a part of the Gannett Foundation's annual fundraising program.

“The program offers not only grants but opportunities for organizations to extend their networks and deepen their donor base by creating connections with our consumers," said Sue Madden, director of the Gannett Foundation. "In addition, participation in the A Community Thrives program can result in national and local media exposure. Year after year, we hear fantastic anecdotes from participants on how the program has accelerated development.”

Here's more to know about the program and how to apply.

Community-focused nonprofits should apply

Nonprofits and programs such as libraries and schools are eligible to apply. Individuals with ideas for community change are advised to contact an eligible nonprofit in their area and apply together.

Organizations that should apply are those that want to bring awareness to a community building project. The project should also have a focus on underserved groups or individuals.

National and local grants are available, up to $100,000

This year there will be 16 project grants nationwide:

Three $100,000 grants

Seven $50,000 grants

Six $25,000 grants

A total of $1.3 million in community operating grants — which start at $2,500 each — are available to entrants with community operations in Gannett's markets. In Wisconsin, that's communities served by these publications:

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Green Bay Press-Gazette

The Post-Crescent

Oshkosh Northwestern

Fond du Lac Reporter

Sheboygan Press

Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter

Wausau Daily Herald

Stevens Point Journal

Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune

Marshfield News-Herald

The total number of operating grants that will be awarded depends on the number of eligible entrants and results of judging by Gannett.

Apply to the grant program by June 30 at 8 p.m. CT

Applications should be submitted at acommunitythrives.com by June 30 at 8 p.m. CT.

There may be follow-up emails from Mightycause, the administrator, or Gannett Media Corp., the sponsor. Incomplete applications or applications submitted by ineligible entrants will be disqualified. Gannett will send out confirmations or disqualifications to the applicants on or by July 7.

The application must include a focus on activities, a project or events that improve the sense of community in the target area.

How-to videos, a FAQ page and more tips for applicants are available at acommunitythrives.com.

Organizations must raise money during an online fundraising challenge to be eligible for grants

Nonprofits that are accepted must fundraise through the "A Community Thrives Challenge" fundraising campaign and raise a minimum amount that depends on their operating budget:

Organizations with an Annual Operating Budget of less than $500,000 must raise at least $3,000.

Organizations with an Annual Operating Budget of more than $500,000 must raise at least $6,000.

Organizations will crowdfund on pages created through the A Community Thrives website.

Crowdfunding will start July 17 at 11 a.m. CT and go until Aug. 12 at 8 p.m. CT.

Organizations will keep whatever they raise, even if not chosen for a grant.

A webinar with information about the crowdfunding campaign is set to take place June 28 at 1 p.m. CT. Organizations can register to attend the webinar by visiting bit.ly/ACTtoolkit.

Gannett judges will review nonprofit applications and evaluate who receives grants

Judges from Gannett will evaluate each eligible entrant based off five criteria for the project and operating grants. Three criteria will be evaluated for both grants:

Community building impact

Consistent with spirit of the Grant Provider’s grant making philosophies, as defined by its Board of Directors, and corporate purpose

Supporting historically underserved groups or people and most in need

Those asking for project grants should also outline the "viability, impact, and sustainability of the project outlined" and be "inspirational."

Those asking for community operating grants should also show that their mission "addresses a critical community need" and demonstrate the "impact and sustainability" of their programs.

Grant recipients will be chosen in September

Potential grant recipients will be notified by email on or by Sept. 22 and will have five business days to accept, or the grant will given to an alternate recipient.

Wisconsin nonprofits have received grants in past years

In 2021, five Wisconsin nonprofits received grants.

Eras Senior Network received a national grant of $25,000 and a local grant of $14,000. The four other nonprofits received grants between $3,000 and $16,000.

In 2020, Penfield Children’s Center was awarded $35,000 and Waukesha Free Clinic — formerly St. Joseph's Medical Clinic — was awarded $12,000. A third nonprofit, E.N.C. (Everybody Needs a Community) in Marshfield, received a $3,000 grant.