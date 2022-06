When Stephen Curry came out of high school, there was not much confidence surrounding his basketball career trajectory. Then, he led Davidson to an Elite 8 appearance and became a lottery pick. Now, he is a four-time champion and cemented his legacy as a top-10 player in this league with his first Finals MVP Award. In eight years, the Golden State Warriors have won four championships with Curry as a part of the core for each run.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO