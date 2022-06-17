ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Series features free outdoor movies at Government Plaza in downtown Tuscaloosa

By Staff report
The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37SJH7_0gDnRSHe00

The "Movies in the Park" series, presented by Townsquare Media, features family-friendly movies beginning at 8 p.m., with refreshments available from food trucks and other vendors.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.

This Saturday's movie will be "The Wizard of Oz," the 1939 musical/fantasy starring Judy Garland. The classic film follows Dorothy and her dog, Toto, as they seek to return from the magical land of Oz back home to Kansas with the help of the Tin Man, the Scarecrow and the Cowardly Lion.

The film features well-known songs like "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," "We're Off to See the Wizard" and "If I Only Had a Brain."

The series continues with "Old Yeller" on June 24, "101 Dalmatians" on July 2 and ends with a little Christmas in July with a showing of "Elf" on July 9.

"The Jungle Book" kicked off the free movie series on June 4, followed by "Finding Nemo" on June 11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Alabama Entertainment
Tuscaloosa, AL
Entertainment
City
Kansas, AL
Local
Alabama Government
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Government
AL.com

53 free things to do in Birmingham in summer 2022

Free activities and events abound in the Birmingham area; you just have to know where to look for them. Here are 53 things to do that will keep your summer fun and frugal in 2022. FREE FRIDAY FLICKS. When: June 17, June 24 and July 1 (rain date) at 6:30...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The West Alabama Watchman

Community invited to Main Street kickoff June 28

Now that Demopolis is a Main Street Alabama Designated Community, the work to revitalize the downtown begins with the official kickoff Tuesday, June 28, from 5-7 p.m. A lot of preparatory work already had been accomplished by Main Street Executive Director Rhae Darsey and her team as they prepared the application to become one of the communities chosen in 2022. The kickoff will bring officials from the Main Street program to visit the city, tour the area designated for revitalization and begin their work to support Demopolis as it works to bring life to the heart of the community.
DEMOPOLIS, AL
wbrc.com

Juneteenth celebrations this weekend in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - A big weekend is ahead to celebrate Juneteenth. The occasion marks the freeing of slaves on June 19th, 1865, two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed his historic Emancipation Proclamation. The celebratory activities begin Friday night with the Youth and Senior Forum at Shelton State Community...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Judy Garland
AL.com

Comeback Town: Birmingham suburbs, are you nervous yet?

ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. According to recently released U.S. Bureau of Census population estimates the City of Birmingham is now the 3rd largest city in Alabama. Until 2020 Birmingham was the largest city in the state. In 2020 Huntsville passed us. The drop from...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
gooddaylivingal.com

Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Birmingham

STACKER - Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wcbi.com

Families come together to celebrate Father’s Day

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – This weekend was full of festivities in the Golden Triangle. Today, we wrap up the weekend celebrating all the dads out there. And whether they’re grilling outside or enjoying their time indoors, this day is about them. People are coming together this weekend to...
COLUMBUS, MS
CBS 42

Faith Matters: Was Jesus married?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Over the years, many Christians have raised the question of Jesus’ relationship status. Over time, people speculated Mary Magdalene, one of Jesus’ followers mentioned throughout the Bible, could be his wife. In Leonardo da Vinci’s famous “Last Supper” painting, some say she is depicted next to Jesus at the table, although […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outdoor Movies#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#Movie Series#Townsquare Media#The Cowardly Lion
Tuscaloosa Thread

Downtown Tuscaloosa’s Grocery Brewpub Permanently Closing After 13 Months

One of the newest restaurants in downtown Tuscaloosa is permanently closing after a little more than a year in business. As the Thread reported last year, the Grocery Brewpub moved into the former home of downtown's Mellow Mushroom at 2230 University Boulevard. The pizzeria closed back in 2017, reportedly over the already high and ever-climbing cost of rent, and the space went unoccupied for four years until GBP's grand opening last May.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Birmingham AL

Sometimes known as the Magic City, Birmingham Alamaba is mostly known for its past and its Civil Rights movement, but the hilly (the foothills of the Appalachians is its beautiful backdrop), the mid-sized city is also filled with charm, beauty, class, art, culture and excellent dining. It also has some surprisingly hip spots with cool neighborhoods filled with eclectic shops, artisanal breweries, music venues and coffee shops galore. That’s not forgetting the city has plenty of stylish interesting places to stay too. From intimate boutiques to sleek and modern high rises, here are some of the best cool and unusual hotels in Birmingham, Alabama (in no particular order)…
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham is suddenly a skateboarding paradise

Birmingham is set to become the skateboarding Mecca of the Southeast. No, I’m not kidding. No, this isn’t me trying to be sarcastic or pull a prank. The city has had its share of misses over the years when it comes to sports. Recently, though, Birmingham has been getting things right, and I’m counting this one as another major victory. Birmingham is opening an expansive, pro-level skatepark on Tuesday at the new downtown CityWalk, and it’s world class. I walked through the skatepark this week, which is located between 16th and 18th Streets North, and was shocked — SHOCKED — at the quality of it all.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Movies
The Tuscaloosa News

The Tuscaloosa News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
290K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Tuscaloosa, AL from Tuscaloosa News.

 http://tuscaloosanews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy