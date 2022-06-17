Series features free outdoor movies at Government Plaza in downtown Tuscaloosa

The "Movies in the Park" series, presented by Townsquare Media, features family-friendly movies beginning at 8 p.m., with refreshments available from food trucks and other vendors.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.

This Saturday's movie will be "The Wizard of Oz," the 1939 musical/fantasy starring Judy Garland. The classic film follows Dorothy and her dog, Toto, as they seek to return from the magical land of Oz back home to Kansas with the help of the Tin Man, the Scarecrow and the Cowardly Lion.

The film features well-known songs like "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," "We're Off to See the Wizard" and "If I Only Had a Brain."

The series continues with "Old Yeller" on June 24, "101 Dalmatians" on July 2 and ends with a little Christmas in July with a showing of "Elf" on July 9.

"The Jungle Book" kicked off the free movie series on June 4, followed by "Finding Nemo" on June 11.