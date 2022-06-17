ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Fathers in the Park event celebrates Tuscaloosa dads, families

By Staff report
The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
 2 days ago
Every dad deserves his day and a Tuscaloosa nonprofit recently held an event that celebrated fathers and their families.

Fathers in the Park was held June 11 at Annette Shelby Park on 15th Street, featuring inflatable bounce houses, games, face painting, food and more family-friendly activities.

The free event, sponsored by Tuscaloosa's One Place, returned after a three-year hiatus because of the pandemic.

Tuscaloosa’s One Place is a family resource center dedicated to making a difference in the lives of local families. The agency serves more than 30,000 people annually through after-school programs, school social work, education programs focusing on parenting and fatherhood, healthy relationship education, workforce development and teen intervention programs.

Fathers in the Park is coordinated through the Changing Habits and Making Parents Stronger (CHAMPS) program offered through Tuscaloosa's One Place. The CHAMPS program helps non-custodial parents establish and strengthen positive parental interaction, while also providing employment services that link parents to jobs.

For more information about Tuscaloosa's One Place, go to https://www.tuscaloosaoneplace.org.

