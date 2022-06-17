ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Local Masters runners set for World Championships in Tampere, Finland

By Bret Bloomquist, El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l2pP3_0gDnR6C900

As a just-turned 60-year-old, El Paso distance runner David Jackson has to check to see where he is qualified for a senior discount.

Here's one area he can be sure he reaps the benefits: the steeplechase in the World Masters Athletics Championships in early July in Tampere, Finland.

He's headed there with his wife Virginia Garcia Jackson, as both are veterans of the masters track circuit, but while this is Jackson's sixth World Championships competition, it's unlike the others.

His best event, and has been since he ran for UTEP in the 1990s after a stint in the Air Force, is the steeplechase. He's been doing it in the three decades since.

For "young people," that's a race of 3,000 meters (almost two miles, seven and a half laps) over 36-inch hurdles with one water jump a lap. For 60-year-olds, at the World level, it's a 2,000-meter race (about a mile and a quarter, five laps), over 30-inch hurdles.

Jackson is enjoying life as a 60-year-old.

"Actually I do like it better," said Jackson, who in 2015 beat prostate cancer while barely letting it disrupt his busy schedule of masters running. "With the the lower hurdles I almost feel guilty, I can almost step over them. They're half a foot shorter. It plays more to my strengths.

"I'm pretty efficient on the 36s. It's so much easier now doing the shorter distance. It almost changes the complexity of the race, it's more speed oriented now. It's shorter, and with the hurdles being lower, it makes it speed oriented instead of distance oriented."

Masters track begins with the 35-49 age group and tops out at 95-and-up, with 60-64 being where the steeplechase gets shorter.

Jackson, who recently was inducted into the El Paso Senior Games Hall of Fame, will enter the steeplechase in Tampere (about 100 miles north of Finland's capital of Helsinki) as the 15th seed but thinks he can finish in the top 10.

He's also running the 800 and 1,500 meters in the 11-day event that beings July 29, while his wife Virginia will represent Mexico in the 8-kilometer (5 mile) cross country race and in the half marathon in the 50-54 age group. As the sixth-seed in cross country, she has a legitimate chance of earning a medal.

"That's the thinking, that's my intention against the whole world," said Virginia Garcia Jackson, who married five years ago and moved to El Paso from Mexico with her husband. "It's very important for me to represent Mexico."

This is her first Worlds, in fact her first trip to Europe. Her first international competition was in 2019 when she and her husband were among four El Pasoans who competed in the North American championships in Toronto.

There were plans to compete in the next World competition, also in Toronto in 2020, but was shut down because of COVID. This event in Finland is part of the planet opening back up after the pandemic.

"I've been telling Vicki how amazing this is," said David Jackson, who like his wife is a personal trainer. "We really enjoyed the North American championships in 2019, but this is competing against Masters from the entire world."

Part of what makes this one even more special is getting back with competitors they were separated from because of COVID.

"There is a lot of camaraderie, I'll get to see a lot of old friends I competed against in Puerto Rico, Australia, Toronto, people I haven't seen in a couple of years," David Jackson said. "It's great to get out again."

Traveling to Europe makes it extra special for the Jacksons,

Bret Bloomquist can be reached at 915-546-6359; bbloomquist@elpasotimes.com; @Bretbloomquist on Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

EP Locomotive come away with a draw on national TV

HAMTRAMCK, MI (KTSM) – In front of a sellout crowd of 7,267 on a nationally televised ESPN broadcast, the El Paso Locomotive FC (7-4-6) came away with a 1-1 draw at Keyworth Stadium on Saturday afternoon vs. the Detroit City Football Club (7-4-3). Fresh from international duty, midfielder Eric Calvillo scored the lone Locomotive goal while four […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
El Paso, TX
Sports
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
95.5 KLAQ

An El Pasoan Was Once The Tallest Man In The World

He was a movie star, stuntman, circus performer and salesman. You could say he was a "big" success. Jacob Reuben Ehrlich ... aka "Jack Earle" ... first came to El Paso with his parents in 1912 when he was about 6. Once fully grown, he topped out at 8 feet, 6 1/2 inches tall. (Some sources say it was 7' 6.5".)
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

MOWW Greater El Paso Chapter Commander to receive honor

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Current El Paso Chapter Commander of The Military Order of the World Wars (MOWW), Lieutenant Colonel (LTC), US Army (Ret) Jesus Beltran, will be honored with the award of the Order’s Gold Patrick Henry Medal. According to the chapter, The Gold Patrick Henry Medal is MOWW’s third highest award and […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masters Athletics#Tampere#The Masters#Helsinki#Utep#The Air Force
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

The 2 Johnnies Visit El Paso’s Iconic Jalisco Café

The 2 Johnnies are Ireland's favorite comedy duo who also are musicians and host their own podcast. The 2 Johnnies who consist of, you guessed it, two men named Johnny; Johnny McMahon, better known as Johnny Smacks, and Johnny O’Brien, known as Johnny B, joined forces in 2016 and tour around doing live music shows and creating content for their podcast and comedy shows.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Changes Being Made By El Paso Businesses to Deal with Tough Times

As El Pasoans prepare to adjust to all the inflation that continues around the nation, some restaurants have had to make adjustments too. One restaurant that popped up on my newsfeed recently caught my attention and respect. Panda Burgers over on Lee Trevino recently posted about having to increase their...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Sports
KTSM

Nonprofit started by little boy, mother feed El Paso homeless

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Bookie and Mommy’s Helping Hand, a local nonprofit, helps feeds the homeless. The idea came from a young boy. The nonprofit, Bookie and Mommy’s Helping Hand, has been feeding the homeless in El Paso since the coronavirus pandemic. he idea comes from a little boy, Wilbur, who is commonly referred […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Enjoy a Blast From Your Past Party Days at Vertigo In El Paso

Before cartel shootings became a regular thing in Juarez, it was the spot to drink underage. Juarez was the place teenagers who were 18 and over in El Paso could get crunk. But even if you were at the legal drinking age there were quite a few fun places to party across the bridge. Some teenagers preferred to stay closer to the area that was closer and by closer, I mean walking distance to the Paso Del Norte Bridge.
EL PASO, TX
WTGS

Texas 4-year-old boy looking for stem cell donor

EL PASO, Texas (KDBC/KFOX) — A stem blood cell donor registration drive was held in hopes of finding a donor for an El Paso, Texas native. Dak Lopez, who is only 4 years old, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. The family and friends of Lopez partnered with the...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Social Media Going Crazy About An HEB In El Paso. Is It Coming?

One of the biggest stores to ever come from Texas is H-E-B. For years we've been wanting an H-E-B store to open up in El Paso, including many of us here at work. It's been SUCH a big deal, there's even a Facebook group called "Bring HEB to El Paso" posting any news article or photo that might hint to the possibility of H-E-B opening up in town. But as early as 2019, they have said that they have NO plans on opening in El Paso.
The El Paso Times

The El Paso Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
470K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest in El Paso, TX news, breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment.

 http://elpasotimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy