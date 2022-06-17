ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Walton Beach, FL

Patrick Keefe's impact at Choctaw continues to grow posthumously

By Seth Stringer, Northwest Florida Daily News
Northwest Florida Daily News
Northwest Florida Daily News
 2 days ago

FORT WALTON BEACH — Long after they graduated from Choctawhatchee High School, the Keefe brothers would find a way to unite for a workout in the Big Green weight room.

It's where they cut their teeth as football players. Where they transitioned from boys to men. Where they laid the foundation for their Friday Night Lights glory days.

So any break — spring, summer, holidays — was excuse enough for the tight-knit quartet to return "home." As for bragging rights, there was never a question who could lift the most.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FpXRq_0gDnR5JQ00

"I'll tell you what," said the eldest Keefe sibling, Robby, "John and Max are like 6-1, 6-2 and Patrick's 5-11. Well, maybe they outlifted Patrick once or twice, but more times than not Patrick had them beat. He was just a freak."

It's the same drive that earned him Daily News first-team all-area his senior year after posting a gaudy 120 tackles, five interceptions and four fumble recoveries.

The same drive that named him the first-ever Choctaw recipient to wear the lauded Sam Hairston No. 34 jersey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TIC8R_0gDnR5JQ00

The same drive that earned him a Division-I scholarship to The Citadel, where he'd thrive as an All-American long snapper and graduate in 2020. And the same drive that this past year cemented his namesake on the Iron Indian Award.

Alive, his strength, leadership and resolve seemed to have no peer. In death, Patrick passing away June 6 at the age of 25 after a two-year battle with brain cancer, his legend only continues to grow.

In memoriam of his love of all things Choctaw, his family set up a gofundme with a goal of $5,000 to raise funds for new equipment in the Choctaw weight room, where "Patrick built the strength, toughness and character that defined him."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UXmx7_0gDnR5JQ00

On Friday, just eight days in, the fund had raised $86,600.

"It's unbelievable but also in a lot of ways its believable because of who Patrick was," Robby said. "He was such a beautiful person and everyone just loved him. He was this unbelievable, special person who was so important to our our family, always so helpful.

"Patrick would almost be embarrassed of how (the gofundme) has taken off. He was a humble guy."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mcTxW_0gDnR5JQ00

The 2015 Choctaw alumnus' humility endeared him to his peers and coaches, who saw this insatiable work ethic and leadership.

"He was a warrior," said Addison Kendrick, the strength and conditioning coach at Choctaw. "He was a special person. A lot of people thought that way. He just had a great attitude every time he came into the weight room, and he wanted to get better. He had a really big influence on others and led by example. Every parent in the country would want a kid like Patrick Keefe."

At 5-11, 195 pounds, Keefe wasn't the biggest physical specimen on the gridiron. Yet there he was his senior year at linebacker, posting a team-best 120 tackles, five interceptions and four fumble recoveries while leading the defense to the Final Four, where Choctaw stifled a top-10 nationally ranked Armwood offense in a down-to-the-wire 19-15 loss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x2Kdz_0gDnR5JQ00

"He was unbelievably athletic and pound-for-pound the strongest person I knew," Robby said. "He was not the most imposing guy, but he just had grit. He'd wear bigger and more talented opponents down. He brought it every play."

And now, because of him, future Choctaw players will have the best equipment possible to follow in his large footsteps. After all, the gofundme amount climbs daily.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0deRxM_0gDnR5JQ00

"My understanding is this will go into a bank account at Regions and Coach (Addison) Kendrick can do with it what he wants," Robby said. "We'll just keep it open, because at this point why would we cut it off?

"We loved Patrick so much, but man, to see the hundreds of people from Charleston to locally he impacted, it makes us so happy. It's a beautiful thing and a reflection of who he was."

Follow sports editor Seth Stringer on twitter at @SethSnwfdn.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Patrick Keefe's impact at Choctaw continues to grow posthumously

