When Jeff Winstead was just a kid growing up in Cub Run, he admits never having really developed an interest in writing itself. But storytelling? Now, that was different. “As a kid, I’d see a movie or a television show and makeup stories in my head about what happened next, which I imagine a lot of people do,” Winstead said. “I just kept at it, and once I discovered comic books at around age twelve, the mechanics of storytelling were spinning and grinding in my head twenty-four hours a day.”

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO