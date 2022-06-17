ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to garden, landscape in June heat in Northwest Florida | Gardening

By By Larry Williams/UF/IFAS Extension Agent
June offers hotter temperatures, humidity and possible thunderstorm activity. In addition, school is out and many people take time to go on vacation.

This leaves less time for landscape and garden chores. But there are things to do in the June landscape and garden here in the Northwest Florida area.

In today’s article, I’ll share some gardening ideas from the UF/IFAS Extension North Florida Gardening Calendar (http://edis.ifas.ufl.edu/ep451) for the month of June.

Previous column: Cucumbers and squash not producing fruit? Here's why and how to fix it. | Gardening

More: Want to learn how to attract pollinators to your garden? Here's your answer.| Gardening

Annuals that can take full sun during hot summer months include celosia, portulaca, vinca, and some coleus. See Annuals: http://edis.ifas.ufl.edu/topic_annual_landscape_plants.

Add bright color to the landscape with perennials. See Perennial Landscape Plants: http://edis.ifas.ufl.edu/topic_perennials.

Summer’s warm, rainy weather is the perfect time to plant palms. Make sure not to cover the trunk with soil. And choose cold-hardy palm species for North Florida. See Palms: http://edis.ifas.ufl.edu/topic_palms.

Plant heat-loving herbs, including basil, Mexican tarragon and rosemary. Pinch back regularly to prevent flowering and enhance branching. See Herbs: http://edis.ifas.ufl.edu/topic_herbs.

Plant okra, Southern peas and sweet potatoes. See Vegetable Gardening in Florida: http://edis.ifas.ufl.edu/topic_vegetable_gardening.

If rainfall has been lacking, watch for drought stress and water as needed. See Landscape Irrigation: http://edis.ifas.ufl.edu/topic_landscape_irrigation.

Prune lightly during the warmer months to encourage more branching and blooming. Azaleas can still be pruned in June without removing next spring’s flower buds. See Pruning Landscape Trees and Shrubs: http://edis.ifas.ufl.edu/topic_tree_pruning.

Yellow and brown patches in St. Augustine grass can be caused by chinch bugs, disease or lack of water. Take time to determine the cause so your remedy is effective. Rejuvenate areas where grass does not grow well by replacing it with a more adapted turf or groundcover such as mondograss, perennial peanut or Asiatic Jasmine. You could also use mulch in place of lawn grass on slopes or underneath large trees. Choose wisely.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: How to garden, landscape in June heat in Northwest Florida | Gardening

