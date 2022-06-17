ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

THE 10: From a Juneteenth celebration to BBQ hog bash, what to do in Bay County this week

By The News Herald/USA TODAY NETWORK
Panama City News Herald
 2 days ago
Your guide to the top 10 things to do, places to go for entertainment events, concerts, festivals, and activities in Bay County.

FRIDAY, June 17

Try something new at a Vegan Seafood Popup!

5-9 p.m. at Salty Oak Brewing Company, 2337 St. Andrews Blvd., Panama City. Salty Oak Brewing Co. along with Oh My Cod Vegan Seafood Co. will host a Vegan Seafood Popup. The menu will include banana blossom fish and chips, shrimp and scallops, lobsta mac, crabby cakes, crabby spring rolls, coconut shrymp and more!

For more information call, 850-276-0706 or visit: www.saltyoakbrewing.com.

Go to the rodeo:Hang on to that fishing pole! The Children’s Fishing Rodeo returns to Callaway

Hungry for seafood?:Here are 5 Bay County restaurants for great fried fish

SATURDAY, June 18

Bring your kids & your poles and try your luck at annual Fishing Rodeo

7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Callaway Recreational Complex, 500 Callaway Park Way. The City of Callaway will host its annual Children’s Fishing Rodeo. This free event will include crafts, photo opportunities, games, sports, food, prizes and more. Children and their parents are encouraged to bring their rods, reels and bait.

Register online at EventBrite.com for your chance at a raffle. Must be present during the drawing to receive the prize.

Children must be under 16 years old and accompanied by an adult. Callaway Leisure Services staff, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Bay County Sheriff’s Department will all be on hand to ensure a fun, safe and educational environment.

For additional information, call 850-871-6000.

Enjoy some great BBQ while supporting a great cause at 5th Annual Hog Bash

Noon-4 p.m. at Back Beach Barbecue, 19714 Panama City Beach Parkway. Guests are invited to enjoy a smoked whole hog, live music by Boukou Groove, giveaways and refreshments by local purveyors, including Distillery 98 and more. Plates are $15 and include pulled pork, barbeque baked beans and coleslaw.

In honor of Father’s Day, Back Beach Barbecue will host a free-to-enter raffle during the event for a $100 gift card. The winner will be drawn Sunday, June 19.

Proceeds will benefit Seasons of Hope and South Walton Academy

For additional information, call 850-249-0822 or visit www.backbeachbarbecue.com.

Tap In! with Tyler James live

6 p.m. at The Taproom, 1010 Beck Ave., Panama City. Grab your favorite beer on tap and listen to the sounds of Tyler James live. Food trucks will be on hand to serve up your favorite grub.

For additional information, call 850-481-0421 or visit the Taproom on Facebook.

SUNDAY, June 19

Celebrate Juneteenth in the park

11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at Sharon Sheffield Park, 901 Ohio Ave, Lynn Haven. Getchewabox will host a Juneteenth celebration in the park. This family friendly event will include vendors, live DJ, live music, arts and crafts, children's games, food vendors and lots of fun for the entire family.

Food truck vendors include, Gelato Love Ice Cream Butlers Dog, Pressed Panini and more.

For additional information, call 850-774-6254 or visit Getchewabox on Facebook.

Commemorate Juneteenth with a Gospel Celebration

3-6 p.m. at Tommy Oliver Field, 351 E. 13th St., Panama City. Minority PC along with Panama City's Quality of Life Department will host a Juneteenth Gospel Celebration. The ceremony, “The Ties that Bind”, will include a session of guest speakers to include Congressman Al Lawson, music, vendors and special recognition for local teachers.

For additional information call 850- 872-3199 or visit: www.minoritypc.org.

TUESDAY, June 21

Chill under the stars at a concert in the park

7-9 p.m. at Aaron Bessant Park, 500 W. Park Drive, Panama City Beach (adjacent to Pier Park). Visit Panama City Beach will host Summer Concert series with Heat and the Zydeco Gents performing New Orleans rhythm live in the amphitheater.

This is a free concert open to the public. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy the sounds of summer music. Coolers, food and pets are welcome but must be leashed at all times and picked up after. Food and drinks are available for purchase from local food vendors.

For additional information, call 850-233-5070.

Enjoy a night of Jazz on the Bay!

6:30-8:30 p.m. at the House Of Bourbon, 1201 Beck Ave., Panama City. The Gulf Coast Jazz Society will host a fun night of jazz. Grab dinner and a shot of bourbon and enjoy the Billy Garrett Trio featuring Bob Maksymkow on sax and Grammy Award-winning bassist Steve Gilmore. No reservations needed.

First come-first seated. Doors will open at 5 p.m. with music beginning at 6:30 p.m. HOB will offer a full dinner menu from The Shrimp Boat as well as small bites from the bar menu.

For additional information, call 850-785-8706 or visit www.houseofbourbonpc.com.

WEDNEDAY, June 22

Grab a stogie and a brew at History Class Cigar & Beer Social

4-8 p.m. at History Class Brewing Company, 6 E. Fourth St. Panama City. Hang out on the back porch at History Class and enjoy a sampling of fine cigars from DC Cigar. Browse a variety of cigars and purchase samples to enjoy with a fresh beer from your downtown brewery.

Whether you're a collector, enthusiast, or just love the occasional smoke with friends, all are welcome (must be 21 or older).

For additional information, call 850-801-2337 or visit www.historyclass.beer.

THURSDAY, June 23

Relax to some Blues in the Drews

6-9 p.m. at Little Village & Finns, 2808 W. 12th St., St. Andrews. Janelle Frost will bring you the blues live under the palapa. The show is free and family and pet friendly. Grab a drink from the bar, shop at the boutique or feast on some tacos from FINNS Island Style Grub.

For more information, call 850-215-8780.

