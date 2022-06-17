ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panhandle Restaurant Group to host military appreciation 'block party.' Here are the details

By Ebonee Burrell, The News Herald
 2 days ago
CALLAWAY — A day of appreciation is what the Panhandle Restaurant Group plans to give to local military members.

Kicking off its inaugural Military Appreciation Day celebration in Bay County, PRG will host a special event to honor active military members, veterans and their families on June 25 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the RibCrib in Callaway, 532 N. Tyndall Parkway.

Andy Siegal, spokesman for PRG, said the event's purpose is to show appreciation to the armed forces with leisure activities as a way to give thanks.

“We welcome the whole community to celebrate our military and their families and we’d love to have everyone come out and have a good time,” Siegal said. “The event will have more of a block party feel to it and we’re hoping for a huge turnout.”

Free to the public, the family-friendly event entails a day filled with food, music, military displays, giveaways, guest speakers and entertainment. All active or retired military members who eat at RibCrib will receive 25% off their meal that day. RibCrib also offers 10% off meals for military members year-round.

A raffle will take place for five golden tickets for the military community in attendance, with each ticket good for free RibCrib meals for a year. Attendees must present a valid military ID to enter.

Members of all military branches are expected to be in attendance. The celebration will feature a bugler playing taps at 5 p.m. as a call to remember those who gave their lives for our country.

Organizers said they plan to make the event an annual late-June celebration. However, the festivities might take place at different PRG restaurants throughout Bay County.

“We’d like to keep it the same weekend for consistency, but we’re looking to move the event around to our different restaurants each year to give everyone equal opportunity,” Siegal said. “This is our way of giving back and saying ‘Thank You’ to show them how much we care about them and their efforts for our country.”

PRG welcomes anyone interested in becoming a vendor for the event. For more information, contact andy@prg-brands.com.

