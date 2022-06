BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s a tradition during the building of every home built for the St. Jude Dream Home giveaway. Contractors, sponsors, community members, St. Jude families, and many more go to the construction site and sign the subfloor. The winners of the home will not see the messages, but beneath their feet; under the hardwood or carpets will be messages of love, hope, and words of support written by people they may never know.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO