Milford, DE

*Milford Traffic Advisory* Delaware State Police Investigating Serious Collision

dsp.delaware.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilford, DE- Delaware State Police are currently on the scene of a serious injury collision on Wilkins Road. As a result, Wilkins Road...

dsp.delaware.gov

dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Delaware City area on Sunday morning. On June 19, 2022 at approximately 12:31 a.m., a white 2014 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling northbound on South Dupont Highway just north of the intersection at Mid-County Drive. At this time, a 37-year-old female pedestrian from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania was crossing South Dupont Highway from west to east and entered into the path of the Cruze. As a result, the right front of the Cruze struck the pedestrian in the roadway.
DELAWARE CITY, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Convenience Store Robbery

Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the New Castle area on Sunday morning. On June 19, 2022 at approximately 5:24 a.m., an unknown male subject entered the Royal Farms convenience store located at 2160 New Castle Avenue and approached the cashier’s counter. The suspect confronted an employee with a rifle and demanded money and cigarettes. After the victim complied, the suspect fled from the business on foot and was last seen running southbound through the gas station parking lot towards an unknown destination. Troopers responded to the scene and canvassed the surrounding area but were unable to locate the suspect. No one was injured in this incident.
NEW CASTLE, DE
WMDT.com

Victim identified in fatal Milford crash

MILFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash in Milford. Police say 28-year-old Latre Bonville of Magnolia was killed in the crash early Friday morning. Around 5:31 a.m., a blue 2020 Mazda was traveling westbound on Wilkins Road, east of Elks Lodge Road....
MILFORD, DE
firststateupdate.com

firststateupdate.com

WBOC

Bicyclist Killed in Dover Hit and Run

DOVER, Del.- A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a driver who fled from the scene Saturday night in Dover. Dover Police say around 10 p.m. witnesses saw a SUV hit a bicyclist in the area of S. Governors Ave. and West North St. A 71-year-old man was found in the roadway with deadly injuries. Witnesses also told police the SUV went northbound on S. Governors Ave. and then westbound on W. Loockerman St. after hitting the man.
DOVER, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Arrest Subject on DUI and Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop

Delaware State Police have arrested 43-year-old Charles Comegys of Sudlersville, Maryland on DUI and drug charges following a traffic stop that occurred in the Camden area on Saturday evening. On June 18, 2022 at approximately 5:57 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed a gray GMC Sierra traveling westbound on Charles...
CAMDEN, DE
WBOC

8 Injured in Two Car Crash in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Eight People were injured in a car accident late Friday night in Rehoboth Beach. The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company says the two car accident happened shortly before 11 p.m. at Rt. 24 and Warrington Rd. When crews arrived, they found four people in each car. The cars were heavily damaged. The Jaws of Life had to be used to get two people out of the car.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
US News and World Report

Officials: 3 Juveniles Hurt in Boating Accident in Delaware

MILLSBORO, Del. (AP) — Three juveniles were injured in a boating accident on a Delaware river, officials said. Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control spokesman Michael Globetti said the accident happened on the Indian River in Millsboro on Thursday evening, The News Journal reported. A boat with a...
MILLSBORO, DE
firststateupdate.com

Serious Crash Closes Road In Milford Early Friday

Just after 5:30, Friday morning rescue crews from the Carlisle Fire Company were dispatched to the 7400 block of Wilkins Road in Milford for reports of a motor vehicle accident with entrapment. Wilkins Road has been closed while State Police investigate the crash – Expect a lengthy closure. State...
MILFORD, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Seek Public’s Assistance in Robbery Investigation of Royal Farms

Wilmington – Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of Royal Farms. On June 16th, 2022, Troopers responded to the Royal Farms, located at 3701 Kirkwood Highway in Wilmington, for a robbery. Investigation revealed that an unknown suspect approached the counter, threatened to shoot employees, and demanded money. Employees provided the suspect with money. The suspect then fled on foot.
WILMINGTON, DE
WMDT.com

Multiple vehicle collision in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, De. – Delaware State Police are currently working a crash on John J Williams Highway and Warrington Road. At least two vehicles were involved in the accident. Delaware State Police: Troop 7 is currently handling the case. Multiple people were reported trapped inside the vehicles, EMS reporting...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Arrest Man With Loaded 9MM Handgun

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on gun charges. Authorities state that on June 11 at approximately 7:11 p.m., members of Wilmington’s Street Crimes Unit were in the 2200 block of North Washington Street when they observed an occupied vehicle parked directly in front of a fire hydrant. Police made contact with the operator, 19-year-old Zyaire Benson. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun. Benson was taken into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance Solving 30-Year-Old Homicide of Elva J. Poore

Delaware State Police Homicide Unit continues investigating the 1992 murder of Elva J. Poore, 17, of Chesapeake City, Maryland. On June 17, 1992, at 8:13 a.m., the body of a white female was discovered along the edge of US 13, north of Odessa. The victim was turned over to the Division of Forensic Science for an autopsy. The Medical Examiner ruled the manner of death as a Homicide. Elva was approximately 5′ 4″, 105 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.
WDEL 1150AM

Troopers seek suspect in Newark-area bank holdup

Delaware State Police are looking for a man they say robbed a Newark-area bank Friday afternoon. Police say the robber gave a note demanding cash to a teller at the Wells Fargo Bank branch on Glasgow Avenue at about 1:45 p.m.. He took off with an undisclosed amount of money,...
NEWARK, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Arrest Robbery Suspect

Delaware State Police have arrested 42-year-old Shannon Harrison of Bear, DE, for Attempted Robbery following an incident on Thursday morning. On June 16th, 2022, at approximately 8:49 a.m., troopers responded to Rite Aid, located at 701 Governors Place in Bear, for a robbery in progress. The suspect, identified as Shannon Harrison, entered the store and pointed a knife at an employee who was standing behind the cash register. The suspect then made an unknown statement to the victim. There were two employees and zero customers in the store at the time of the incident. The employees were both able to flee the store without injuries. As troopers arrived on scene, they were able to take Harrison into custody without any further issues. He was transported to Troop 6, where he was charged with attempting to commit a robbery in the first degree (Felony).
BEAR, DE
WBOC

One Killed in Milford Shooting

MILFORD, Del.- One person is dead following a shooting late Friday night at an apartment complex in Milford. Milford Police say the shooting happened at the 100 block of Bright Way inside the Brightway Commons Apartment Complex shortly after 10 p.m. A 34-year-old man was found behind the residence with several gunshot wounds. EMS arrived and began lifesaving measures, but he later died.
MILFORD, DE
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Arrest Man on Firearm Charges

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on gun charges. On June 10 at approximately 7:11 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the 2700 block of North Tatnall Street when they made contact with 21-year-old Darrell Boyd. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded .40 caliber handgun. Police took Boyd into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE

