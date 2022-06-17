ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, VA

Franklin man dies in Route 35 crash in Sussex

By Brian Reese
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A Franklin man died in a crash Thursday night in Sussex County.

Virginia State Police said it happened around 10:30 p.m. on Route 35 (Jerusalem Plank Road), south of Route 626 (Neblett Mill Road).

The driver of a 2005 Honda Accord, 37-year-old Jonathan L. Myrick, was heading south on Route 35 at high speed when he lost control, ran off the road and overturned several times, police say.

Myrick’s car landed in a ditch and he died on impact, police say.

At this time it’s unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash. Police say he was wearing his seat belt.

WRAL News

Man found dead in Halifax County

Littleton, N.C. — A man was found dead on Saturday night in Halifax County. Deputies found the man's body in the 1900 stretch of Roper Springs Road in Littleton around 9 p.m. The body was taken to a local medical facility, where investigators are working to identify him. The...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Virginia State Police investigate single vehicle fatal crash in Sussex County

On Thursday evening state police were called to investigate a single vehicle crash on Route 35 (Jerusalem Plank Road), south of Route 626 (Neblett Mill Road). Preliminary investigations reveal that at approximately 10:28 p.m., the driver of a 2005 Honda Accord, Franklin, Virginia resident Jonathan L. Myrick, 37, was traveling southbound on Route 35 at a high rate of speed. Myrick lost control of the vehicle, ran off the roadway, overcorrected, causing the vehicle to run off the road and overturned several times, landing in a ditch. Myrick died upon impact.
SUSSEX COUNTY, VA
13newsnow.com

Three people displaced after house fire in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Fire & Rescue crews were on the scene of a house fire Sunday morning. According to a news release, it happened on the 5600 block of Portsmouth Boulevard. That's near the Elmhurst Square shopping mall. When firefighters got there, they found the fire inside the...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

