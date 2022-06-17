Get ready for a busy Saturday: Globe-News rounds up events taking place June 25

With schools out and vacations in full swing, summer is usually a busier time for outdoor activities, and this coming weekend is no exception. In particular, Saturday, June 25, will offer a slew of fun, family-friendly events to choose from throughout Amarillo; here is a roundup of some of that day's highlights:

Cornhole tournament to benefit Alzheimer's Association

Kick off the day and "play it forward" at the Alzheimer’s Association's West Texas Chapter Longest Day Benefit Cornhole Tournament. The event will raise funds for area Alzheimer’s awareness, education, and to end this disease.

Food, beer, a 50-foot toss challenge, raffles, and cornhole will be available for all attendees.

Carlie Ragland, a member of the Alzheimer's Association, said in a news release why she joined and why this cause is important to her: "My Popi passed away from this disease in 2017, and I saw firsthand the toll it took on him and the caretakers. The opportunity to give back in any way is my small part in trying to abolish this disease. I can say that being part of The Longest Day campaign has helped turn a dark memory into a bright future!”

The Amarillo tournament is being organized by Cornholio, with cash prizes for the top three winning single and team players. Event registration is $40 for single players, or $100 per team. Registration begins at 9 a.m., with singles tournaments after and doubles to follow. The benefit will take place at the Amarillo Tri-State Fairgrounds, located at 3301 SW 6th Ave. and is open to the public.

For more information and to register for the Longest Day Benefit cornhole Tournament, please visit use online at www.cornholiotx.com/tournaments/ alzlongestdaybenefit.

Props & Pistons Car Show & Fly In

Cruise on over to Tradewind Airport, located at 4105 Tradewind St. for the Props and Pistons Car Show and Fly In, to be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 25. On hand will be all kinds of unique and customized vehicles to view.

General admission is a donation of any kind. All proceeds from the car show will benefit Hope Lives Here, which provides service dogs for veterans. The car show will also include a silent auction and door prizes.

Frausto Family Donation Car Wash

Cool off in the air conditioning and spiff up your ride with the Frausto Family Donation Car Wash, to be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 25 at the Advanced Auto Parts store at 4210 SW 45th Ave.

The car wash fundraiser will be hosted by Texas Chozen Car Club, and all proceeds will go to benefit 8-year-old Nicco, who was shot in the head earlier this week during a road rage incident.

Panhandle Pride Festival

Beginning at 3 p.m. June 25 is the Panhandle Pride Festival, to be held at Starlight Ranch Event Center located at 1415 Sunrise Drive. The event is hosted by Panhandle Pride Inc. and will have an approximate closing time of 10 p.m.

"We are really excited to be having this event. People in the community have been waiting for this for two years now, and we are excited to bring it back and have it here in Amarillo," said Marcus Rogers, director of public relations for Panhandle Pride Inc.

The festival will include food trucks, vendors, a drag show, and live music from local artists, including Canyon native Gaven Ludington and headliner Kenny Metcalf, performing as Elton John. During the festival, attendees will also have access to all the Starlight Ranch amenities, such as putting golf and axe throwing.

According to Rogers, this event will be the first return of the festival since 2019, after being cancelled the past few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year will also be the first year that the festival will be held at Starlight Ranch. Rogers said the change in venue was to ensure the safety of attendees.

The LGBTQ+ event is family and pet friendly. Admission to the event is a $5 donation per group to Panhandle Pride, collected at the gate. For more information, individuals are encouraged to go online to https://panhandleprideinc.org/ or follow Panhandle Pride Inc. on their Facebook.

WWE RAW

That evening beginning at 7:30 p.m., enter the World of Wrestling Entertainment with WWE RAW with the Saturday night main event being held at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex.

The event will come back to Amarillo for the first time in more than three years. The lineup includes headliners of Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Riddle in "Amarillo Street Fight"; Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch in "Triple Threat for the RAW Women's Championship"; as well as Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Rey and Dominic Mysterio, Theory, The Miz, Ezekiel, The Street Profits, and Damian Priest.

Tickets are available online now at https://www.panhandletickets.com/

Editor's note: Scheduled events are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances; be sure to check with organizers ahead of time to confirm any additional details. The planned annual Bike Run Bike Fest on Sixth Street has been canceled.