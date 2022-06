Rolling out spoke with Lauren Hendricks, CEO of KEIPhone. The company provides free smartphones and chargers to thousands of unconnected women across Africa. I worked for Equity Bank, which is the largest bank here in East Africa, headquartered out of Kenya. East Africa is just a fintech innovation hub. Mobile money actually started in Kenya, with a company called M-Pesa. But all of this innovation, none of it is accessible to the over 70% of the population that doesn’t own a smartphone. And I was just frustrated because we were spending so much time and effort and money making these incredible apps and financial services that most people couldn’t use. You can get a smartphone here in Africa for $60. So I thought, this can’t be a $60 problem that we can’t figure out how to overcome.

