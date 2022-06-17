BCPS superintendent meets with council a week after they asked for new leadership

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Board of Elections confirmed Monday that 150 residents were assigned to the wrong district this year, and dozens of them were given incorrect ballots.
Armstead Jones, Director of the BOE, said 37 voters who should have been in District 45 were incorrectly in District 43A, and 113 voters who should have been in District 45 were instead in District 43A.
The mistake was a result of certain street segments that had been misassigned, which have now been corrected, the city said.
The street segments are:
4500-4523 Hampnett Avenue was incorrectly in District 43A is now in District 45
2401-2409...
More than a dozen mothers who have lost children to violence are uniting behind Baltimore city state's attorney candidate Thiru Vignarajah. Liza Holley, a victim's mother, joins us live to explain why.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — More than a dozen candidates are vying for spots on the Baltimore County Board of Education this year, with critical primary elections looming in three of the county's seven councilmanic districts. In Baltimore County, only races where three or more board candidates are running appear on...
Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation (AAEDC) President and CEO Ben Birge announced his departure from the organization Friday, exactly two years from when he assumed the role in June 2020. AAEDC Administrative Officer Jill Seamon will serve as Interim CEO. “Our team at AAEDC has done extraordinary work assisting our...
Mayor Brandon Scott on Thursday appointed former educator and special education expert Debra Y. Brooks to be the next director of the Mayor’s Office of Children and Family Success, after the office has been without a permanent director for nearly nine months. Brooks will start in her new position...
On June 6, a 24-year-old woman named Jade Kala Johnson was arrested in Baltimore for suspected drug dealing charges as well as a gun crime. Since we’re talking about Charm City, that story would barely be worthy of mention in the local papers in most cases since such offenses take place on a daily or even hourly basis. What made this arrest more noteworthy however is the fact that Ms. Johnson is a top aide to City Council President Nick Mosby. He and his crime-fighting wife, State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, basically run Baltimore. Seeing one of his top aides take a charge like this certainly seems out of character to say the least. And for once, the suspect wasn’t immediately let off with a slap on the wrist. She wasn’t released from jail until Friday. (Baltimore Sun)
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Howard County representatives celebrated the purchase agreement of a 21-acre property from the Girl Scouts of Central Maryland. Howard County Executive Calvin Ball was joined by Senator Chris Van Hollen, state and local officials, and community members to celebrate the completion of the purchase agreement for Camp Ilchester.
TOWSON, MD—The Baltimore County Police Department has lost a furry friend. K9 Einstein passed with his handler and longtime friend, OFC S. Reiter by his side. Einstein was the department’s oldest bomb dog until his retirement in June and he helped usher in a new era in bomb detection work within the K9 Unit. Prior to Einstein, the bomb/gun dog …
WASHINGTON — Petworth neighbors will finally get a 4-way stop sign at 5th and Webster Streets NW after years of lobbying the city. That DC intersection currently has a 2-way stop sign, unlike many of the other intersections in this area, and neighbors say there are weekly crashes and daily near misses.
Dixon is not registered in the county as a lobbyist. “I just do certain things for them, like expand their market and help them navigate government.”. Among the crowd of garbage haulers who feasted on pit beef and pizza at Jack Haden’s fundraiser for Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski last June, one person stood out.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott said that this year’s large and successful AFRAM Festival coupled with the other events surrounding Juneteenth shows “the promise” of Baltimore.
The crowd of people that showed up to Druid Hill Park to celebrate Juneteenth or spend time with their family for Father’s Day is an indicator of “the bright future that we have ahead,” he told WJZ’s Tim Williams and Sina Gebre-Ab.
WJZ is the official TV partner of AFRAM, so Williams and Gebre-Ab talked to Scott about the work he put into bringing back the festival following the coronavirus pandemic.
“Listen, there is no world...
Via social media, the Anne Arundel County Police Department and several recent attacks have highlighted the dynamic and complex nature of the threat environment. In the coming months, we expect the threat environment to become more dynamic as several high-profile events could be exploited to justify acts of violence against a range of possible targets. These targets could include public gatherings, faith-based institutions, schools, racial and religious minorities, government facilities and personnel, U.S. critical infrastructure, the media, and perceived ideological opponents. Threat actors have recently mobilized to violence due to factors such as personal grievances, reactions to current events, and adherence to violent extremist ideologies, including racially or ethnically motivated or anti-government/anti-authority violent extremism. Foreign adversaries—including terrorist organizations and nation-state adversaries—also remain intent on exploiting the threat environment to promote or inspire violence, sow discord, or undermine U.S. democratic institutions. We continue to assess that the primary threat of mass casualty violence in the United States stems from lone offenders and small groups motivated by a range of ideological beliefs and/or personal grievances.is reminding all of us that the country, remains in a heightened threat environment…..”
ROSEDALE, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Rosedale 13-year-old. Vanessa Quintanilla-Machado is 5’ tall and weighs 100 pounds. She was last seen on Saturday near Cross Street Market in Baltimore City, but she failed to return home. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to dial 9-1-1 or call police at 410-307-2020.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Johns Hopkins University professor who founded a company that assists people struggling with spinal cord injuries and other neurological issues is moving his business from Harbor East to White Marsh in Baltimore County.
Restorative Therapies will relocate to 8098 Sandpiper Circle, according to MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services. Its owner, Jim Janicki, will be taking 35 employees with him, the real estate broker said.
Janicki’s company manufactures and distributes medical devices that are used for neurological rehabilitation and critical care early mobility.
“This move continues the trend of companies exiting the city in search of flexible office space to accommodate their new hybrid work strategies, free parking and an easier commute for employees,” stated Matthew Curran of MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services. “Restorative Therapies chose this building due to its convenient location, access to amenities and ability to accommodate a variety of administrative office, assembly and warehouse and storage uses.”
With the help of the state, and some of its federal stimulus money, Harford County is going to spend nearly $1 million to boost SNAP benefits that can help feed an estimated 10,000 children this summer.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Bishop Douglass recalls being a lifeguard at Baltimore’s segregated swimming pool in the 1950s.
Pool No. 2, as it was known, served over 100,000 Black residents in Baltimore during segregation, according to the city. “When the temperature got around 90, I would always call the pool the Ganges River during Holy Week,” Douglass joked. “The pool catered to the entire city of Baltimore.”The pool was in the northeastern section of Druid Hill Park. It closed in 1955. Now, it’s filled in with dirt and grass as a public art display and relic of America’s segregated past.“In my (military) uniform,...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Library has partnered with the nonprofit Vision to Learn to provide free eye exams and eyeglasses to children in need over the summer.
It’s the second year the library is offering the partnership.
“Children who cannot see well, cannot learn, and at Baltimore County Public Library we are directly addressing the inequities that get in the way of residents’ ability to succeed and thrive,” said Baltimore County Public Library Director Sonia Alcántara-Antoine. “Providing free eyeglasses to children who need them is just another way the Library continues to serve the community.”
Vision To Learn’s mobile clinic will...
A middle school student is in custody for bringing a gun to school Tuesday morning, police said. The Prince George's County Police Department said in a tweet that a student at Isaac J. Gourdine Middle School in Fort Washington, Maryland, was arrested. The school was briefly placed on lockdown as a precaution, police said. It is not clear whether the gun was loaded when it was brought on to school grounds.
