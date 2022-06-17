ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's Why I'm Still Bullish on Semiconductors

By Jose Najarro
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

Today's video focuses on recent updates affecting the semiconductor manufacturing market, mainly Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE: TSM) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) . A recent report by SEMI forecasts healthy growth in global fab equipment spending for the foreseeable future. Check out the short video below to learn more.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of June 15, 2022. The video was published on June 15, 2022.


Jose Najarro has positions in Advanced Micro Devices and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link , he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

