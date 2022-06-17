ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Stocks Offering Growth at a Reasonable Price

By Eric Cuka
 2 days ago

In today's video, I share seven stocks to buy now that are focused on growth at a reasonable price (GARP). I share the definition behind GARP and commentary on the stock picks. The first stock on the list is Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and as a reminder, the company will be executing a 20-for-1 stock split next month on July 15.

*Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of June 16, 2022. The video was published on June 16, 2022.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Eric Cuka has positions in Alphabet (A shares), Axcelis Technologies, Zoom Video Communications, and indie Semiconductor, Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), and Zoom Video Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . E ric is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link , he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

