ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

You Should Buy More Insurance Than Your Mortgage Lender Requires. Here's Why

By Christy Bieber
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AL5NK_0gDnOqoF00

Image source: Getty Images

As any homeowner knows, mortgage lenders have a number of requirements when closing on a loan.

One of the most important requirements is related to buying homeowners insurance . Homeowners insurance is mandatory not just at closing, but for the entire time a mortgage is taken out on the home. In fact, if a homeowner lets their coverage lapse, a lender can buy force-placed insurance to cover the property -- and this insurance comes at a high cost.

While homeowners must comply with their lender's mandated home insurance coverage rules, buying the protection that the lender requires often is not sufficient. In fact, most people would be better off if they buy more insurance coverage than the mandated amount. Here's why.

Why it's a good idea to buy more insurance coverage

Typically, a mortgage lender is only interested in making sure the dwelling is insured for enough to pay off the mortgage in the event that the house is destroyed. A lender does not care if the homeowner suffers uncompensated losses. It just wants to protect its interest in the collateral. As a result, lenders generally require the purchase of dwelling coverage for a set amount of money, but may not impose any additional requirements.

Homeowners, however, should get enough insurance to provide full protection for their assets -- and that means buying coverage for more than just the building itself.

Typically, homeowners should buy personal property insurance so the contents of their house are covered. Otherwise, they might be forced to pay out of pocket to cover all of their personal possessions if something went wrong.

Buying a substantial amount of liability coverage is also a good idea. This type of policy pays out if someone is hurt on the property. Without it, a homeowner could be held responsible for paying for losses out-of-pocket if someone got injured while visiting.

Other coverage, such as loss of use coverage, could be important as well. This would pay the homeowner's additional expenses if they had to move out of the home temporarily because it was being restored or rebuilt after a covered loss occurred.

How to decide how much home insurance is needed

Ultimately, it's important for every homeowner to make sure they have the coverage their mortgage lender requires -- as well as coverage for other losses that could cause financial catastrophe.

Insurance is purchased in order to transfer risk. If a homeowner cannot afford to replace all their furniture, clothing, and electronics after a fire or couldn't pay out tens of thousands of dollars in medical bills after someone got hurt on the property, they should pay premiums to transfer the risk of bearing these losses to an insurance company.

Homeowners should consider the value of their property and their net worth when deciding the extent of coverage to buy. The more their property costs, and the more personal assets that could be at risk if they are sued, the more coverage they should buy. It's worth taking the time to think carefully about this, and perhaps even to talk with an insurance agent for help in determining the necessary amount of coverage, rather than just buying the minimum a lender asks for.

The Ascent's picks for best homeowners insurance companies

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Premiums#Mortgage#Insurance Coverage#Buy More
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Motley Fool

Can You Take Out Life Insurance on Someone Else?

Is buying life insurance on another person allowed -- or a good idea?. Life insurance pays out a death benefit when someone passes away. Most people insure their own life, buying a policy that will provide for their dependents if they pass. In some circumstances, it is possible to take...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Business Insider

The average monthly mortgage payment by state, city, and year

Personal Finance Insider writes about products, strategies, and tips to help you make smart decisions with your money. We may receive a small commission from our partners, like American Express, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Read our editorial standards.
REAL ESTATE
The US Sun

Four credit card mistakes that could cost you $100s this year

CREDIT cards have become nearly as universal as cash. More than 70 percent of Americans own a credit card, while a third of people have three or more cards. Behind debit cards, credit cards are Americans' second favorite spending tool, with nearly a quarter saying they prefer using them over anything else, according to Finder.
CREDITS & LOANS
Motley Fool

Is Renting Really Throwing Away Money?

Don't buy a house based solely on this mistaken belief. Renting a property is often referred to as throwing away money. That's because, unlike with a mortgage loan, renting doesn't help you build equity. Renting isn't necessarily the wrong move for everyone though. Millions of Americans rent properties across the...
HOUSE RENT
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
197K+
Followers
95K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy