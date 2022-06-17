ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Project funds paving portion of La Cueva trail to increase accessibility

By Annya Loya, Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NvXBY_0gDnOoI100

LAS CRUCES - A portion of the La Cueva loop trail within the Dripping Springs Natural Area will be paved to improve access for people with disabilities who also want to enjoy the hiking path.

The 2.9-mile trail loops around the La Cueva rock formation. A shelter at the base of the rock formation, which archeologists estimate was occupied for thousands of years, is a highlight of the trail.

Currently, there is a dirt path from Dripping Springs Natural Area Visitor’s Center to the La Cueva picnic area and then the trail extends around the rock formation.

The Friends of the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks and the Bureau of Land Management Las Cruces District plan to jointly fund a $66,000 project to pave a three-quarter-mile portion, from the visitor's center to an overlook area. The paved portion won't extend to the shelter, said William Wight, BLM spokesperson.

However, the paved portion will include pullouts for wildlife and scenery viewing while also striving to maintain the natural aesthetic of the area, located in the foothills of the Organ Mountains, about 10 miles east of Las Cruces.

"This is about equitable access to our public lands and making sure everybody has that. That's really what drives this kind of project," said Patrick Nolan, Friends of the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks executive director.

Wight, BLM spokesperson, said there's no official timeline on the project and that his agency is still waiting on its half of the funding to be approved.

Friends of OMDP has been approved for $33,000 toward the project and that funding must be used in the next two years, Nolan said. The funding was part of $2.74 million awarded through a trails-plus grant by the Outdoor Recreation Division of the Economic Development Department of New Mexico.

La Cueva is within the Dripping Spring Natural Area, which is open everyday from 7 a.m. to sunset from March through November. Visit https://www.blm.gov/visit/dripping-springs-natural-area or call 575-522-1219 to learn more.

Annya Loya can be reached at aloyaorduno@lcsun-news.com or @annyaloya on Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

City to start work to safeguard arena site on Tuesday

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The City of El Paso will begin work that includes securing and stabilizing structures within the Multi-Purpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center designated area in Downtown El Paso. The proposed arena’s site, the Duranguito Neighborhood, is located at West Overland Avenue and Chihuahua Street, encompasses homes, lots, and storefronts acquired […]
EL PASO, TX
elpasoinc.com

Farming history in New Mexico

People have been farming and growing food in New Mexico for more than 3,000 years. And since 1998, New Mexicans and others have been able to enjoy exhibits and programs focused on the area’s ancient and more recent history at the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum. On...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
New Mexico State
Las Cruces, NM
Government
93.1 KISS FM

Changes Being Made By El Paso Businesses to Deal with Tough Times

As El Pasoans prepare to adjust to all the inflation that continues around the nation, some restaurants have had to make adjustments too. One restaurant that popped up on my newsfeed recently caught my attention and respect. Panda Burgers over on Lee Trevino recently posted about having to increase their...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pave#Bureau Of Land Management#Organ Mountains#Urban Construction#The La Cueva#Blm#Peaks
ktep.org

Ellen Smyth in her New Role with the City

Richard Dayoub from Thunderbird Management welcomes Ellen Smyth to talk about some updates happening at the City of El Paso and specifically improvements to services. She is now the Chief Transit and Field Officer for the city and has news about improvements to Sun Metro routes. She also has information...
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
KTSM

DACC program aims to better assist adults with disabilities in accessing workforce training

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Doña Ana Community College (DACC) is accepting applications for a new year-long program for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) for its Career and Life Skills Academy (CLSA). It’s designed to engage participants in career exploration and self-discovery, work and professional skill development, and community engagement. Applications for registration […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
95.5 KLAQ

Enjoy a Blast From Your Past Party Days at Vertigo In El Paso

Before cartel shootings became a regular thing in Juarez, it was the spot to drink underage. Juarez was the place teenagers who were 18 and over in El Paso could get crunk. But even if you were at the legal drinking age there were quite a few fun places to party across the bridge. Some teenagers preferred to stay closer to the area that was closer and by closer, I mean walking distance to the Paso Del Norte Bridge.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Annunciation House to close down Casa de Refugiado shelter

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Officials with Annunciation House have announced the date for when they will be closing their Casa de Refugiado shelter. Executive director Ruben Garcia announced that July 31st is when the shelter will be closing, citing multiple reasons as how and why they came to this decision. Garcia explained that this […]
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Art in the Park, El Paso’s Largest Arts & Craft Fair, Readies for June Return

City-sponsored in-person events put on pause because of coronavirus have been making a comeback. The children's literacy event Día de los Niños/Día de los Libros made a successful return this spring, and most recently the downtown free music series Alfresco Fridays has been drawing crowds again. And now, after a two-year pandemic interruption, Art in the Park is making a colorful return at the end of this month.
KVIA ABC-7

What’s closed, what’s open as El Paso observes Juneteenth Holiday

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso administrative offices will be closed on Monday, June 20, in observance of the Juneteeth Holiday. Here's what's will the closed or will not have service: Garbage and Recycling Collection Not Impacted (Trash not collected on Mondays)Greater El Paso Landfill and Citizen Collection StationsCity COVID-19 Vaccination sitesEl Paso ZooImmunization ClinicsMunicipal The post What’s closed, what’s open as El Paso observes Juneteenth Holiday appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
Las Cruces Sun-News

Las Cruces Sun-News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
726K+
Views
ABOUT

Let the Las Cruces Sun-News be your source for breaking news, sports, business, entertainment and community news.

 http://lcsun-news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy