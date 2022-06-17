Greene County restaurant inspections for June 9-15

Food establishments in Greene County are inspected one to three times per year, depending on the type of food served, the population served, the difficulty level of food preparation, and past history.

Issues found during inspections fall into two categories: priority and non-priority. Priority violations are issues that can have a direct impact on the safety of the food and can lead to a restaurant getting shut down if they persist. Non-priority violations are usually centered on things like sanitation or building maintenance.

Here is information from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department regarding restaurant inspections over the past seven days:

Andy's Frozen Custard , 1355 Highway 60 East, Republic. 06/14/2022 - Re-Inspection; Result: Active. Priority item corrected. Proper sanitizer strength in 3-compartment sink. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Best Western , Route 66 Rail Haven. 06/10/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. No violations cited at time of inspection. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Black Lab Coffee Company , 545 E. Elm St Republic. 06/13/2022 - Re-Inspection; Result: Active. Priority item corrected. Sanitizer at proper strength. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Black Lab Coffee Company Downtown , 300 W. McDaniel St. 06/15/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 1. Observed designated hand sink connected to 3-vat sink used to hold dirty dishes. Keep this sink empty for hand washing. Corrected on-site.

Burger King , 2138 N. Glenstone Ave. 06/15/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection. Priority Violations Found: 1. Observed several potentially hazardous foods (tomato 45F, milk 46F, lettuce 47F, chicken batter 52F) not being properly cold held at 41F or below in walk-in cooler. Corrected by staff discarding all potentially hazardous foods in walk-in. Will follow up when walk-in cooler is serviced and temping at 41F or below. Nonpriority Violations Found: 1. Observed fryer vent hood and broil oven vent hood fire suppression system have accumulation of grease condensation.

Corner 21 Chinese Cuisine , 1369 E. Sunshine St. 06/10/2022 - Re-Inspection; Result: Active. Priority violation was corrected prior to re-inspection. Bleach sanitizer tested 50-100 ppm. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Dollar Tree #7439, 2759 W. Republic St. 06/10/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 1. Observed gap at middle of receiving doors at the bottom

Domino's Pizza (A&M Pizza), 4021 S. Campbell Ave. 06/09/2022 - Re-Inspection; Result: Active. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Happy China , 820 E. Battlefield Rd. 06/09/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Harry T'S BBQ , LLC, 2944 W Sunshine St. 06/13/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. No violations observed at the time of inspection. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Jack's Ice Cream , 2507 W. Grand St. 06/15/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. All foods maintained frozen. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Jose Loco's Steak & Grill , 300 E. Battlefield Rd. 06/09/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 1. Observed open employee drink in food preparation area.

Kentucky Fried Chicken , 2237 E. Sunshine St. 06/13/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection. Reinspection required to verify walk-in 2 has been repaired to hold 41F or below. Priority Violations Found: 2. Observed in walk-in cooler 2 raw chicken at 46F, raw chicken strips at 47F, and air at 50F. Employees said they were unsure of when last temperatures were taken and had no logs. Chicken was voluntarily discarded. Adjust/repair/replace unit to hold 41F or below. Observed substantial buildup of food debris on floor around walls and in walk-in coolers. Clean and maintain clean. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Leslie's Mexican Supermarket , Bakery . 06/09/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. No violations were observed during the inspection. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Leslie's Mexican Supermarket , Restaurant . 06/09/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 1. Observed two ceiling tiles missing in the back area next to walk-in cooler. Required to keep physical facilities in good repair.

LM Supermarket , 216 S. Glenstone Ave. 06/09/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 1. Observed multiple frozen Columbian bread pastries in consumer frozen reach in cooler without common name of product, ingredients, weight or name of manufacturer. Education given and corrected by staff removing from sale.

McDonald's , 3510 W. Chestnut Expy. 06/14/2022 - Re-Inspection; Result: Active. Priority items corrected. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Mexican Villa West , 1100 W. Sunshine St. 06/15/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 1. Observed vent hood frame, filters and ancillaries with grease build up. Cleaning frequency needs to increase to prevent build up.

Momo Sushi And Grill , 2767 W. Republic St. 06/15/2022 - Re-Inspection; Result: Active. Priority and core violations corrected; pest control treated for flies, none observed at time of follow up; vent hood has been cleaned, time control policy is in place and sushi cooler was replaced with a new sushi unit. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Murphy USA , Republic. 06/13/2022 - Re-Inspection; Result: Active. Priority item corrected. No longer using this cooler for potentially hazardous foods, moved to main walk-in cooler. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Ott's Pasta Carry Out, 1437 E Cherry St. 06/09/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. No violations cited at time of inspection. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Pappo's Pizzeria & Pub , 900 E. Battlefield Rd. 06/10/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. Priority Violations Found: 1. Observed utensils being stored unclean on clean storage shelf. Items pulled to be properly cleaned. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Pizza Hut #4083, 1201 N. Grant Ave. 06/14/2022 - Complaint; Result: Active. No violations were observed during the inspection. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Plainview Eaglestop , 5384 S. Campbell Ave. 06/10/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. No violations. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Price Cutter Plus #52 Bakery, 2021 W. Republic St. 06/15/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 1. Observed leaking sprayer/faucet at 3-vat sink with towel wrapped around leak area. Manager placed work order.

Price Cutter Plus #52 Deli, 2021 W. Republic St. 06/15/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. Priority Violations Found: 1. Observed employee holding a donut and chewing a bite of donut walking through deli area. Education provided, corrected on-site. Employee also washed hands after discussion. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Schuchmann Meats #3, 1845 E. Turner St. 06/14/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 1. Observed absence of handwashing cleanser at front of the house employee hand sink.

Signal Food Store , 2810 E. Battlefield Rd. 06/10/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. No violations. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Sno Biz #3, 1707 W. Battlefield Rd. 06/10/2022 - Re-Inspection; Result: Active. Violations corrected, leaking sinks have been repaired; floors have been cleaned. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Sno Biz #3, 1707 W. Battlefield Rd. 06/09/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection. Kyler was person in charge at time of inspection. I was informed that they use Bolivar City Water and freeze it in Bolivar, then distribute to their mobile units. Permit not issued, due to plumbing issues. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 2. Observed: Faucets at two sinks were not operational, due to leaks. Observed: The floor in mobile was sticky and needs cleaned better.

Sonic Drive-In , 1107 W. Sunshine St. 06/10/2022 - Suspended Permit Reinspection; Result: Approved. Approved to re-open, permit reinstated. Plumbing company was able to clear lines. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 1. Observed grease build up on hood and filters over fry area.

Subway #2832, 1735 W. Sunshine St. 06/15/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection. Priority Violations Found: 2. OBSERVED: FOODS HELD AT TEMPERATURES ABOVE 41F IN WALK-IN COOLER.OBSERVED: FOODS HELD AT TEMPERATURES ABOVE 41F IN UNDER COUNTER COOLER. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Taco Bell #022777, 4140 S Lipscomb Ave. 06/13/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. No violations observed at the time of inspection. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Tortilleria Perches , LLC, 1601 W. Sunshine St. 06/09/2022 - Routine Inspection; Result: Active. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 1. Observed ground beef cooling in closed containers in quad door cooler. Use an approved method such as walk-in freezer or walk-in cooler, in shallow uncovered container. Corrected by placing in walk-in freezer as cooling was still within 2 hours of beginning of process.

White Oak Station #63, 310 S. Scenic Ave. 06/13/2022 - Re-Inspection; Result: Active. Priority item corrected. All medicines within expiration dates. Priority Violations Found: 0. Nonpriority Violations Found: 0.

Ralph Green is a business reporter with the Springfield News-Leader. Contact him at RAGreen@gannett.com , by phone: (417-536-4061) or on Twitter at RalphGreenNL

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Greene County restaurant inspections for June 9-15