ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somersworth, NH

Somersworth children found safe after Amber Alert. Mother charged with felonies.

By Megan Fernandes, Fosters Daily Democrat
Foster's Daily Democrat
Foster's Daily Democrat
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ov0J8_0gDnOmWZ00

SOMERSWORTH — Two children reported missing have been found safe Friday after an Amber Alert was issued, and their mother is being charged with two felonies.

A girl, age 11, and her brother, age 8, were both allegedly taken from their residence in Somersworth, where they lived with their grandmother, according to police. They were not injured.

Their mother, Kaileigh Nichols, 34, with a last known address of 285 Hubbard Road in Lebanon, Maine, was found with the siblings in a hotel in South Portland, Maine, police said. The felony charges against Nichols are two counts of interference with custody. She is being held in Maine, police said, awaiting extradition to New Hampshire.

The childen's grandmother has custody of them, according to police.

“We are very pleased with the outcome of the investigation and the safety of the children,” Somersworth Police Chief Tim McLin said. “We've worked with many different agencies in continuing this case of federal, local state and county. Even though Miss Nichols is in custody, the actual investigation does remain active.”

McLin said that it is still too early to know if anyone else was involved, and he would not disclose the information that led to her arrest. Several agencies assisted with this case, including New Hampshire State Police and law enforcement in Maine, McLin said.

The children were reported missing Thursday at 9:45 p.m. They were last seen at their residence at approximately 7:30 p.m., after their grandmother put them to bed, police said. The grandmother fell asleep and awoke two hours later to find the children were gone. They appeared to have left their home through a window, police said. Somersworth police said screens from the window were removed.

Nichols was in Somersworth Thursday to attend a school event for her children, according to police. Police said they confirmed Nichols "took a vehicle from a relative in Maine" and was seen in that vehicle at the school event in Somersworth during daytime hours Thursday.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Somersworth Police Department at (603) 692-3131, the crimeline at 603-692-9111 or leave a via the department page at somersworth.com .

Seacoast news: Download the Seacoastonline mobile app and the Fosters.com mobile app to stay connected.

The Somersworth Police Department credited the following agencies involved in the case: New Hampshire State Police, National Crime Information Center Unit, New Hampshire Information and Analysis Center, National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, FBI, FBI Task Force, US Marshal’s Task Force, Strafford County Sheriff’s Department, Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department, Strafford County House of Corrections, South Portland Police Department, Portland Police Department, Dover Police Department, Saco Police Department, Old Orchard Beach Police Department, York County Sheriff’s Department, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department and several dispatch/communication centers

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Somersworth children found safe after Amber Alert. Mother charged with felonies.

Comments / 0

Related
WMTW

Maine Medical Center declared "all-clear" after bomb threat

PORTLAND, Maine — Law enforcement declared Maine Medical Center “all-clear” Sunday evening after a bomb threat prompted a police presence earlier in the day. The situation led the hospital to temporarily cease visitation unless medically necessary. “Maine Medical Center has been declared all-clear by Portland and State...
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Two dead in Auburn, Maine State Police investigating

AUBURN, Maine — An investigation is underway in Auburn following the deaths of two people. According to a spokesperson with Maine State Police, the agency is investigating alongside the state medical examiner’s office and the office of the attorney general. Limited information was available Sunday evening however, the...
AUBURN, ME
NECN

Investigation Underway After Police Shoot, Kill Man in Manchester, NH

An investigation is underway after police shot and killed a man in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Sunday. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said they are responding to a police shooting that occurred early Sunday morning. No time or location was given. Photos from the scene showed yellow police tape...
MANCHESTER, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lebanon, ME
Crime & Safety
City
Lebanon, NH
City
Strafford, NH
City
Lebanon, ME
Somersworth, NH
Crime & Safety
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
City
South Portland, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
City
Somersworth, NH
whdh.com

6 officers open fire, kill armed man in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire police responding to a 911 call about a domestic violence incident early Sunday morning shot and killed an armed man who refused to surrender to officers, state Attorney General John M. Formella said in a statement. Local police responded...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Missing New Hampshire children found safe in Maine, mother arrested

SOMERSWORTH, N.H. — A brother and sister at the center of an Amber Alert on Friday morning were found safe and are back home. Police said the two children were abducted Thursday night from a home they share with their grandmother and legal guardian in Somersworth. New Hampshire State Police reported Friday morning that the children had been found in South Portland, Maine, with their biological mother.
SOMERSWORTH, NH
WMTW

Missing children found safe in Maine, police say

SOMERSWORTH, N.H. — Update: The children who were the subject of an amber alert Friday were found safe in South Portland Friday morning, Somersworth, New Hampshire Police announced. Police initially said the children and mother were found at a hotel in South Portland, but South Portland Police say they were found in a car parked behind the Buffalo Wild Wings on Western Avenue.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
wabi.tv

Bangor woman dies in New Hampshire motorcycle crash

OSSIPEE, New Hampshire (WABI) - A Maine woman died in a motorcycle crash in New Hampshire Thursday. Officials say 47-year-old Marcy Whipple of Bangor was killed after crashing into a telephone pole in Ossipee. Police said Whipple was wearing a helmet and was riding with a group of 13 motorcycles.
BANGOR, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Felonies
wabi.tv

Maine man critically hurt after speeding from police, crashing motorcycle

ARUNDEL, Maine (WMTW) - Police say a Biddeford man was seriously hurt early Friday after crashing his motorcycle in Arundel. A York County Sheriff’s Deputy said he saw two motorcycles speeding along Route 1 in Arundel around 1:30 a.m. He initially clocked the lead motorcycle, a 2007 Harley Davidson,...
ARUNDEL, ME
WMUR.com

Man accused of threatening police officer, prom-goers in Concord

CONCORD, N.H. — A man is facing multiple charges after an incident at Concord High School’s prom Thursday night. Police said Gordon Hollingworth approached an officer while holding a paintbrush in the manner someone would a gun and said he was going to murder the officer. Hollingworth then...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: woman coaxed two children towards car in Reading

READING, Mass. — Two children were allegedly invited into a car by an unknown woman in Reading Wednesday night and now police are asking the public to remain vigilant. The alleged incident occurred in the area near the Joshua Barrows Elementary School and the Barrows School. The woman, who is believed to be in her 60s, was driving an olive green Subaru with a yellow/blue or white/orange license, according to police.
READING, MA
Foster's Daily Democrat

Foster's Daily Democrat

1K+
Followers
353
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fosters, ME from Foster's Daily Democrat.

 http://fosters.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy