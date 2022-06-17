ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kellogg Community College aims to end 'period poverty' with free menstrual products

By Greyson Steele, Battle Creek Enquirer
 2 days ago

Menstrual hygiene products are now readily available at Kellogg Community College, at no cost to students or others using restrooms.

The college announced Tuesday that 45 hands-free menstrual product dispensers have been installed in women's and gender-neutral restrooms across KCC's five campus locations, with all products offered for free.

The $25,000 initiative was made possible with funding from the Kellogg Community College Foundation and private donors, including local group Women of Impact, which has supported the project through its quarterly giving circle.

KCC is also partnering with Charitable Union to provide educational information at each dispenser for individuals in need of monthly supplies.

According to Charitable Union, one in four people experience “period poverty,” or a lack of access to menstrual products, education and/or hygiene facilities.

“The need for free and accessible products is real in our community, particularly for low-income individuals," Teresa Durham, executive director of the KCC Foundation, said in a press release. "KCC is committed to ensuring students won’t get behind in their studies or drop out altogether due to the lack of access to or having to pay for period products.”

The KCC Foundation is currently seeking donations for the free period product dispensers. For more information, visit kellogg.edu/donate .

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com or 269-501-5661. Follow him on Twitter: G_SteeleBC

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Kellogg Community College aims to end 'period poverty' with free menstrual products

