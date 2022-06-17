ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogersville, MO

Rogersville man pleads guilty in 'multi-million dollar' stolen catalytic converter ring

By Jordan Meier, Springfield News-Leader
 2 days ago

Federal prosecutors announced Thursday a Rogersville man who was charged back in January with multiple counts related to trafficking in thousands of stolen catalytic converters has pleaded guilty.

Evan Marshall, 24, pleaded guilty to one count of transporting stolen property over state lines for his role in running a catalytic converter theft ring from 2019 to 2021 that law enforcement called a "multi-million dollar" scheme.

From the fall of 2019 to December of 2021, court documents say Marshall and his co-defendants (most of whom have also pleaded guilty) acquired tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters and sold them to a company in Arkansas.

During a wider investigation into catalytic convert thefts, which had skyrocketed over the last few years in Springfield, authorities eventually identified Marshall and through a joint investigation were able to arrest him in October of 2021.

Marshall was also charged with a conspiracy to transport stolen goods, but that charge was dropped as a part of a plea agreement. According to the United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, as a part of the agreement Marshall will have to forfeit numerous assets including a number of cars, trailers, motorcycles, firearms, catalytic converters and more than $100,000. He will also have to pay restitution to the government, the amount will be determined by a judge at sentencing. He also faces a maximum of 10 years in prison.

Marshall's attorney could not be reached for comment by press time. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

Marshall was indicted with six other individuals. One was also from Rogersville and the other five were from Springfield. Five of those six co-defendants — Camren Davis, 24 of Rogersville; Cody Ryder, 30 of Springfield; Leslie Ice, 37 of Springfield, Eric Kaltenbach, 37 of Springfield; and Enx Khashaba, 29 of Springfield — have also pleaded guilty to their roles in the conspiracy and could serve a maximum of five years in prison.

Danielle Ice, 33 of Springfield, is the only defendant who has not pleaded guilty. She is scheduled to participate in an accelerated jury trial in September. Her attorney did not wish to provide a comment at this time.

Jordan Meier covers public safety for the Springfield News-Leader. Contact her at jmeier@news-leader.com, or on Twitter @Jordan_Meier644.

